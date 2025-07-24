Governor Ododo Appoints Excel Onuche as SSA to Deepen Grassroots Engagement in Kogi

His Excellency, Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has appointed Hon. David Excel Wealth Onuche, Chief Executive Officer of Page Mansion Limited, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Grassroots Mobilization in Kogi State, with immediate effect.

Hon. Excel Onuche, a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist, is widely regarded for his contributions to the socio-economic advancement of Kogi State. As Managing Director of Page Mansion Limited and formerly Djakota Nigeria Limited, he has consistently demonstrated integrity and compassion through community-focused initiatives. These include free annual treatments and surgeries for sickle-cell patients, substantial rice donations to widows, scholarships for orphans, and the renovation of orphanages across the state.

Governor Ododo, while speaking on the appointment, highlighted the alignment between Hon. Onuche’s track record and the administration’s commitment to grassroots inclusion. “In choosing Hon. Excel Onuche, we are partnering with a proven leader whose philanthropic and business acumen will further bridge the gap between government intentions and grassroots realities,” the Governor stated.

In his new capacity, Hon. Excel Onuche will serve as a key liaison between the government and various community stakeholders, including traditional rulers, youth and women groups, market associations, and civil society organizations. His responsibilities will include mobilizing and sensitizing the grassroots on government policies, strengthening communication channels to ensure inclusiveness in governance, and organizing civic engagement activities like town hall meetings and public education programs.

Reacting to the appointment, Hon. Excel Onuche expressed gratitude and readiness to deliver. “I am deeply honored to serve the people of Kogi State. I pledge to build strong links between the grassroots and government, ensuring our communities’ voices guide policy implementation,” he affirmed.

With a legacy of impactful humanitarian work and grassroots engagement, Hon. Onuche is expected to be a strong voice and reliable bridge for the Governor’s inclusive development agenda.

The Kogi State Government congratulated Hon. Excel Onuche and expressed confidence in his ability to foster unity, empowerment, and progressive governance at the community level.