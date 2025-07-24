  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Firms Named among CNBC’s World Top Fintech Entities

Business | 14 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

Interswitch, has made the CNBC and Statista list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies, a distinction reserved for the most impactful and resilient players shaping the future of financial technology globally.

Also, PalmPayhas been recognised in CNBC and Statista’s 2025 Top 300 Fintech Companies in the World list. This marks the second year in a row that PalmPay has earned a place among the world’s most innovative and impactful financial technology firms.

This is coming during the year 2025 that is marked by intensified global scrutiny on performance, scale, and substance across the fintech sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Interswitch Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Our focus has never been just about speed or scale for the sake of it. We’ve been intentional about building the systems and laying the rails that make payment and commerce work seamlessly.”

Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, said: “Interswitch has always been more than a product company, we design for longevity, for reliability, and for ecosystems.”

Founding Chief Marketing Officer at PalmPay, Sofia Zab, said: “To be recognised as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build a more inclusive financial system. Through cutting-edge technology, deep local distribution, and a customer-first mindset, we’ve built Nigeria’s leading neobank.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.