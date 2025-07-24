Firms Named among CNBC’s World Top Fintech Entities

Emma Okonji

Interswitch, has made the CNBC and Statista list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies, a distinction reserved for the most impactful and resilient players shaping the future of financial technology globally.

Also, PalmPayhas been recognised in CNBC and Statista’s 2025 Top 300 Fintech Companies in the World list. This marks the second year in a row that PalmPay has earned a place among the world’s most innovative and impactful financial technology firms.

This is coming during the year 2025 that is marked by intensified global scrutiny on performance, scale, and substance across the fintech sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Interswitch Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Our focus has never been just about speed or scale for the sake of it. We’ve been intentional about building the systems and laying the rails that make payment and commerce work seamlessly.”

Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, said: “Interswitch has always been more than a product company, we design for longevity, for reliability, and for ecosystems.”

Founding Chief Marketing Officer at PalmPay, Sofia Zab, said: “To be recognised as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build a more inclusive financial system. Through cutting-edge technology, deep local distribution, and a customer-first mindset, we’ve built Nigeria’s leading neobank.”