Enugu Gaming Conference Beckons

All is set for the second Enugu Gaming Conference scheduled for July 30–31at the International Conference Centre, Enugu with the theme “From Unification to Diversification: Shaping Nigeria’s Gaming Future.” The two-day event which is designed for serious industry players offers a focused, high-value entry point into this rapidly growing ecosystem.

Particularly tailored to meet the needs of stakeholders seeking to expand, partner, and scale in Africa’s largest consumer market, the Enugu Gaming Conference preferences to be a convergence for global gaming solution providers — whether in iGaming platforms, sportsbook engines, lottery tech, payment systems, fraud prevention, or compliance tools, as it offers a strategic market access at a time when new investment activity in Nigeria is accelerating.

With the regulatory authority now devolving to the 36 individual states plus the Federal Capital Territory, entering the Nigerian market requires localized compliance, regional strategy, and in-market partnerships. This is where Enugu becomes pivotal.

This second conference promises to be a huge improvement on its inaugural edition which brought together over 500 stakeholders, including regulators from over a dozen Nigerian states, local operators, digital firms, legal experts, and international brands such as GameTec Inc. (USA) and Evolution (UK).

Building on the success of its debut, the 2nd edition has been expanded in both scope and strategic focus. It is curated specifically to serve as a deal-making and policy-shaping platform for those serious about long-term value in Nigeria’s gaming space.

Enugu is emerging as Nigeria’s most progressive gaming regulatory environment. Its Gaming and Lotto Commission is investor-friendly, tech-forward, and committed to compliance, consumer protection, and responsible growth. The state is actively engaging private sector partners and is already being seen as a regional regulatory model for southeastern Nigeria. With proximity to major hubs like Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, and Abia — all ripe for digital gaming expansion — Enugu is an ideal starting point for regional rollouts and investor outreach.