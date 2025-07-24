Ekiti Warns against Killing, Harassing Staff at Farm Settlements

. SSG Harps on government’s commitment to health sector

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has warned host communities of any of its farm settlements in the state against killing or harassing its officials, regretting the recent killing of a staff member of the Ministry of Agriculture at Orin Farm Settlement , in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the State.

The government stressed that whoever perpetrates such act will face the consequences of his action, saying it won’t allow its food production policy to be thwarted by land owners and desperate grabbers.

The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, handed down the warning in Ado Ekiti, yesterday , while mediating in a protracted land tussle between the Ekiti State Ministry of Agriculture and Olojudo – in-Council.

This intervention stemmed from a petition written by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, on the situation of the Orin Farm Settlement and the persistent land encroachment that led to the death of a staff member.

Interfacing with stakeholders on the matter, Mrs Afuye, frowned on the killing of the staff member, who was a tractor operator at the farm settlement, describing such as worrisome and saddening.

The deputy governor said the murder was criminal and flagrantly negated the policy being championed by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to raise the bar of food production in the state.

Mrs Afuye was, however, upbeat that with the intervention, the confidence of farmers operating within that corridor will be restored, regarding the issue of security of lives and property.

The deputy governor sounded a warning that threats to the lives of food producers anywhere in Ekiti won’t be taken lightly by Governor Oyebanji’s administration, saying the government will work hard to restore confidence in farmers that they can operate anywhere without threat or molestation.

She mandated the Surveyor General of the State, Adebayo Faleto, to lead other experts to the scene and properly demarcate the boundary to avoid unnecessary encroachment that could lead people into murderous action.

“Our experts are coming to properly demarcate the place. We won’t fold our arms and allow our farmers to be sacred or killed. We have to instil confidence in them. This government has food production as a policy, we won’t allow anyone to derail it.

“On the killing, let justice be served accordingly. Those arrested and being tried should go to court and prove their innocence.”

Mrs Afuye urged Olojudo, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, who is the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, to appeal to the restive youths in Ido Ekiti community to shun violence that can lead to killing on the farmlands.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Babatope Ojo, disclosed that the farm settlement was acquired in 1954, by the then Western Region to enhance food production, which was later bequeathed to the Old Ondo State and subsequently the Ekiti State upon creation in 1996.

Boluwade lamented the brutal killing of government’s staff member attached to the Ministry of Agriculture , with autopsy revealing that he was hit with heavy metal on his head, leading to his abrupt end.

“When we saw danger in the area, we wrote to the family that shared boundary with the government to appear, so that we can settle whatever differences they have, but they didn’t appear. That forced us to write to the government to intervene in this land matter,” he said.

The Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Brig. General Ebenezer Ogundana, said the killing on the farm will be investigated thorough and those responsible for such carnage would be dealt with accordingly.

In his submission, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ilori-Faboro and a member of the family that shares boundary with the settlement, Professor Israel Olatunde, regretted the death and promised that such won’t repeat itself in the settlement.

The monarch, who appealed for clemency on those being detained and are on trial in court, revealed that the farmers who encroached on the government’s lands had realised their mistakes and are ready to retrace their steps.

Oba Ilori-Faboro added that his council will write a letter of undertaking on behalf of the family involved to assure the farmers that they are safe to operate in the farm settlement.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State (SSG), Professor Abibat Adubiaro, has commended the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for creating a conducive environment for health workers in the state.

Prof. Adubiaro, while speaking to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said the administration of Oyebanji has prioritised health and the welfare of health workers in the state through improved emoluments, a more conducive working environment, and improved welfare packages for the workers.

She declared that Governor Oyebanji has also approved the appointment of primary health workers, doctors, environment health workers as well as acquiring modern equipment and standard facilities to strengthen the health sector and ensure adequate care of patients.

In a related development, the state Commissioner for Health Dr. Oyebanji Filani, led other health workers in the state on a thank you visit to the office of the governor in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

The health workers also announced their endorsement of the governor, citing the various transformations in the health sector and overwhelming positive performance of the Oyebanji-led administration.

Filani said that under the leadership of the governor that the sector has witnessed bold, people-centred policies that inspire confidence, motivate workers, and restore dignity to care for delivery from the timely implementation of hazard allowances and salary adjustments (CONMESS, CONHESS, and minimum wage), to landmark pay parity for doctors ahead of the federal government—Ekiti State is setting a national example.

“Your Excellency has also cleared over a decade of unremitted pensions, ensuring security for retirees. With the recruitment of over 250 health workers, rehabilitation of 11 general hospitals, renovation of 103 PHCs, and staff quarters, investments in ICT, solar power, water supply, and establishment of 16 emergency operation centres across all LGAs, our systems are stronger and more resilient.” the commissioner noted.

The event attracted top government functionaries, including Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon.Taiwo Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Tosin Aluko, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo, Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, Special Adviser on Political and Inter-Party Affairs, Chief Jide Awe among others.