  • Thursday, 24th July, 2025

Ekiti Court Sentences Man to 4 Months Community Service for Stealing 25 Litres of Palm Oil

Nigeria | 27 minutes ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has sentenced 20 year old Olanrewaju Timilehin to four months of community service.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniji, informed the court that on July 16, the defendant broke into Mrs. Adeboye Modupe’s home on Nova Road in Ado-Ekiti and stole the items.

Inspector Adeniji stated that the offense violated Sections 303 and 301 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.

Counsel for the convict, Barrister David Ogbede, had requested the court to sentence his client to community service.

Timilehin pleaded guilty to stealing five 25-liter kegs of palm oil and one 25-liter keg of “prayer neatener,” with a total value of N300,000, belonging to Mrs. Adeboye Modupe.

Chief Magistrate Dolamu Babalogbon handed down the community service sentence for the offences.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.