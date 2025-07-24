Ekiti Court Sentences Man to 4 Months Community Service for Stealing 25 Litres of Palm Oil

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has sentenced 20 year old Olanrewaju Timilehin to four months of community service.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniji, informed the court that on July 16, the defendant broke into Mrs. Adeboye Modupe’s home on Nova Road in Ado-Ekiti and stole the items.

Inspector Adeniji stated that the offense violated Sections 303 and 301 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.

Counsel for the convict, Barrister David Ogbede, had requested the court to sentence his client to community service.

Timilehin pleaded guilty to stealing five 25-liter kegs of palm oil and one 25-liter keg of “prayer neatener,” with a total value of N300,000, belonging to Mrs. Adeboye Modupe.

Chief Magistrate Dolamu Babalogbon handed down the community service sentence for the offences.