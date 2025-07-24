Drug Peddlers Kill NDLEA Officer in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), simply identified as Jide, has been shot dead by suspected drug peddlers in Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the officer attached to the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA was killed during a raid on an apartment in Ita’nla area of Ondo town last Tuesday.

A source who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the team of the NDLEA came under gunfire when they stormed the building to recover the drugs stored inside the ceiling of the apartment.

“I guess the team got a tip that some drugs were stored inside the residential building at Ita’nla in Ondo. So, the officials came very early in a sting operation to bust the building.

“Immediately they came in, some of them entered the building to recover the exhibits while Officer Jide stood outside mounting the sentry guard. Suspected gunmen came from nowhere and opened fire on him shot in the neck.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors on duty confirmed him dead on arrival. It is a very sad development,” he said.

A spokesman for the state Command of the NDLEA, Adebayo Solomon, could not be reached when contacted for comment.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident, revealing that four suspects have already been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that a single barrel gun has been recovered.

According to him, “Immediately it happened, we reinforced some of our officers down to the scene, and we have been able to arrest four prime suspects who are now in our custody.

“We have also recovered a single barrel gun, and investigation is also going on, in collaboration with the NDLEA to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly attack and killing to book.”