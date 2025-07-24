Damagum: PDP’s Problems Self-inflicted, Defectors Should Return or Leave in Peace

•We can’t tolerate indiscipline, defectors left because of ambitions, says Bala Mohammed

•We’ll fix the party, leaving not an option, Saraki declares

•Aliyu: Most defectors are nomadic, selfish

•Our party will rise again, says Olawepo-Hashim

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





Acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has declared that the problems of the party are self-inflicted.

Damagum appealed to those who recently left the party to come back, or exit quietly without trying to de-market PDP.

The PDP national chairman spoke at a meeting summoned by the party’s founding fathers and stakeholders.

He told the defectors to be precise on their choice of party, saying, “It is either you are a PDP member or not, as you cannot belong to two political parties at a time.”

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, also warned that the party will no longer tolerate indiscipline.

Mohammed said the defections were mostly instigated by the ambitions of some individuals.

Former Governor of Niger State, BabangidaAliyu, also said the defectors were primarily driven by ambition, describing them as political nomads that desert when their political interests are threatened

Former President of the Senate, Dr. BukolaSaraki, stated that PDP will not die, as every problem has a solution.

Saraki said every politics was local, as the challenges were merely at the national level, insisting that PDP is strong at the states and local government levels.

On his part, former presidential hopeful, GbengaOlawepo-Hashim, said PDP was poised for a national comeback, asserting, “The PDP will rise again.”

Damagum, while addressing stakeholders, said, ‘’But we must also confront the hard truth, much of the injury the PDP has suffered has been self-inflicted. From the Obasanjo era to this moment, we have too often jettisoned ideology in favour of personal ambition.

“This has cost us dearly. Yet, there is still a beauty that exists only in the PDP; our founding vision, our commitment to internal democracy, our enduring mechanisms for dialogue and reconciliation, and our true national outlook.

“These are not ordinary attributes. They are the very pillars that made and have sustained the PDP as the bedrock of Nigeria’s democratic journey, and they remain our guiding strength today.

‘’However, let it be said and known that our doors remain open to those who wish to return, and it is my earnest prayers that in their return, they may rediscover themselves. After all, we are still the party that gave many their first political home.

‘’Again we must not lose sight of the bigger picture. The Peoples Democratic Party was never conceived as a mere vehicle for political ambition; it was born out of a national crisis of conscience.”

Damagum explained, “When the late Chief Bola Ige famously described Nigeria’s political parties as ‘five fingers of a leprous hand’, it was a damning indictment of their indistinguishable emptiness.

“The PDP then emerged to offer the nation a credible alternative rooted in principle, moral and ideological clarity, and broad-based national consensus. And, indeed, at that critical moment in our history, the PDP rescued Nigeria from a bleak fate.

“Today, again, Nigeria is in dire need of direction. Our democratic values are under strain, the cost of living crushes our people, the younger generation is losing faith in leadership and the economy continues to suffer in depressing stagnancy. In this moment, as in times past, the PDP must rise as a vessel of real hope and a voice of reason.

“This conference is, therefore, not a formality but a strategic reckoning. It allows us to realign with our core values of discipline, loyalty, inclusive governance, and policy-driven leadership. We have spent too much time trying to reconcile. Now, we must truly do it; and move forward.”

The PDP national chairman stated, “To our members, remain resilient, our past has proven that self-inflicted wounds can be healed. If we return to our core, and rise above personal interest, there remains a bright and redemptive future for the PDP, and for Nigeria.

‘’The PDP was not born out of convenience. It was born out of necessity to dismantle authoritarianism and restore democratic governance.

“Since our historic founding in August 1998, the PDP’s journey has been marked by triumphs and trials. Like any living institution, we have faced internal rifts, betrayals, and moments of national disappointment.”

Damagum said, “In 2013, we witnessed one of such fractures that shook us to our very core. A group of party leaders walked away from our party, seeking new alliances. Today, we witness yet another.

“But history reminds us that splinters may form, but they do not define the tree. Movements built on political expediency, collapse when confronted by lasting values. As a party, we do not respond to these challenges with bitterness, though they are often unpleasant.

“Instead, we rest in the assurance that the People’s Democratic Party remains the only political platform in Nigeria whose foundation was built on national consensus, democratic inclusion, and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future; to return power to the people.”

Mohammed said, “If somebody wants to leave PDP to go to another place, how is this smart in thoughts and in thinking? Because the PDP has history, a legacy, a structure everywhere — and the governors are doing their best.

“But because we are being haunted — and we know what we are going through — and it is not for us to be cowardly and be talking about it.

“Yes, politics is local. Some may go due to certain reasons, certain permutations, calculations — but I think they will be proved wrong. Even our elders that have gone — we don’t want to diminish them, we don’t want to denigrate or abuse them. We are telling them with humility: come back.

“That’s what the national chairman has said — come back. This is what you have built. Where there are governors, where there are senators, members of the Houses, speakers, offices, local government chairmen — you are going to a party that has no office. How is this? How do you want me to live with this — and go to a blue weather? It’s a malady.

“So this is the thought. But certainly, we reason with them. Maybe in terms of their own calculations, they want to actualise their aspirations — to get tickets. But do you want to get a ticket and lose? So, please, come back. You have no reason to go anywhere.”

Mohammed added, “I discussed with Professor Jerry Gana the restoration of peaceful, orderly, and harmonious relations within the PDP. We don’t want to join issues with anybody or contradict, out of humility and respect for our elders who brought us up.

“But certainly, as the chairman has said, we cannot take indiscipline to a level where it becomes contagious. If you are in PDP, you are in PDP. You cannot be in PDP and be in coalition with another party. We cannot do this. But you have all the time to decide. Coalition is an aberration — yes, I said it.

“You cannot belong to two places. You cannot be a hermaphrodite. You cannot be a man and a woman at the same time. Be who you will be. But we will still give you the opportunity to have a thought, because you are our leaders. But if you are going, don’t de-market us.

“The de-marketing of the PDP is not fair. Most of you actualised your political aspirations through this party. Some of them left us and caused our loss in 2015, and yet we accommodated them. And they left and came back. Some of them became governors, and some of them took tickets, just sprayed. It is only in PDP you get that.

“But, sadly, we still respect them. But they should respect us, too. We are not afraid of anybody in politics. You are standing behind me to work for you and for Nigerians. And we are not going to join issues.”

The governor said, “I listened to what our usual leader — set from Kaduna — I am very proud of him. The stand-up people have organised. He spoke very well about this issue. As a young man, I am so ashamed. I am also reaching the level of elder statesmen — I will soon retire. When I saw him speak, I knew Nigeria had spoken. Because young people have vision. They know what they want.”

Saraki said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had its own challenges, also.

He vowed that he will no longer leave PDP again, as he did in 2013, explaining that he left in anger.

He stated, “I left in anger but anger does not provide good leadership. We have pproblems, we have challenges, but we must find solutions to our problems. Leaving the party does not help in solving the problems of the party.”

Aliyu and the chairman of PDP Ministers, KabiruTuraki described those defecting to other political parties as political nomads, who were governed by self-interest.

They urged PDP to tighten the rules against the defectors when they want to come back by asking them to start afresh as new members.

Secretary of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Ahmad Makarfi, asked why people were defecting to a party without a known address.

The stakeholders meeting was organised by former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, ahead of today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

Gana called for a smooth NEC meeting as the beginning of a breath fresh air in the party.

Olawepo-Hashim, in his contribution, said despite past challenges, internal divisions, and defections, PDP remained the only truly national party with the capacity to rescue Nigeria in 2027.

He stated, “From the beginning, the PDP was built as a national platform. Since 1998, there has been a sizable PDP presence in virtually every polling unit across the country.

“This legacy remains alive, and it is that national spread that makes PDP the only credible alternative to the APC.”

Olawepo-Hashim dismissed fears about the party’s dwindling influence, stressing that PDP’s grassroots base remains intact.

He said some elected officials defected under pressure or political blackmail.

“Don’t be discouraged by those who have left. The real strength of any party is not in a few powerful individuals, but in its people and the people are still with the PDP,” he said.