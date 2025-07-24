Charting Bold Paths Forward: Rethinking FMCG Leadership in Times of Disruption 

Eunice Braimah

At the recently concluded 52nd AGM/congress held by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in Ibadan, I sat in a room filled with visionaries, listening not just to talks, but to the pulse of an industry in flux. The theme, ‘charting bold paths forward,’ wasn’t just any slogan, it was a challenge to all of us who call the business of brands our craft. And as I reflected on the depth of conversations shared, my mind went straight to one terrain I know intimately well: the FMCG sector.

Fast-moving consumer goods – emphasis on the words fast and consumer, is a space where change is constant, attention is fleeting, and relevance is everything. And in a country like Nigeria where the only guarantee is unpredictability, being fast isn’t enough. You also have to be bold and precise, especially when your media spend is shrinking faster than your SKU shelf life, creativity becomes currency.

With this on ground, FMCG brands can no longer afford to play it safe. As David Ogilvy once said, “Don’t bunt. Aim out of the ballpark.” That statement has never been more relevant. The era of “we’ve always done it this way” is behind us because now consumers are changing how they shop, what they value, who they trust. In this climate, it’s not enough to simply keep up with an outdated status quo. Brands now have to step out, stand out, and show up with substance.

But boldness isn’t noise. It’s clarity in a crowded room, and the quiet confidence of a brand that knows its purpose and reflects it in every touchpoint, from the packaging on a shelf in a supermarket to a 30 seconds reel by a brand influencer on a tired bus passenger’s phone at 9pm.

It’s in how you tell your story, not just what you say. Some of the most iconic FMCG brands we admire didn’t just win by having great products. They won because they connected deeply with the consumer’s daily rhythm – and they stayed consistent, yet dynamic.

The truth of the matter is, building a brand that resonates in Nigeria takes more than media budgets. It takes insight, local context, and a knack for the unspoken emotional triggers that drive choice.

As Bill Bernbach put it, “In advertising, not to be different is virtually suicidal.”

The brands that will lead the future are not just agile; they’re culturally intuitive, sparking relevance in every message they broadcast, and seeking affinity instead of just visibility.

Boldness also means decoding what’s working across borders. Take Temu, for instance; for the past couple of months, they have been a disruptor not just in product, but in pace. Their strategy? Show up everywhere, offer value, and learn fast. For FMCG brands, the message is clear: being present isn’t enough as now you must be preferred, and to do this you must stand ahead of the pack. The same playbook can be seen in the local genius of Indomie, the emotional orbit of Maltina, or the purpose-driven storytelling of Always. They don’t just sell, they resonate and connect deeply with their consumers.

At this point, many brand managers and CMOs may be asking: Where do we even begin to make this shift?

It begins, perhaps, with a new lens; one that understands that 360-degree communication is not a checklist but a choreography. It’s the harmony which starts with consumer insight, brand soul, creative direction, channel intelligence driven by data driven insights and executional excellence. When all of these move together, intentionally and intuitively, the result is not just a campaign, but a brand movement.

While this article isn’t a sales pitch, I will say this: some of us have spent years fine-tuning that choreography – not just on paper, but in boardrooms, markets, and communities working closely with the different target market. We’ve dedicated our time and resources to understanding the science behind data-driven insights, emotional storytelling, the psychology of packaging, the rhythm of retail behaviour, and the currency of trust. These are the places where true brand-building begins.

In recent campaigns we’ve run at ZQ, we’ve learned that clarity cuts deeper than clutter. It’s not the shout that’s heard, but the truth that’s felt. Whether it’s rethinking how a breakfast product speaks to millennial mums or how a soap brand becomes a symbol of self-care, boldness is in the nuance.

In a space as unforgiving as FMCG, the bold path forward may not be the loudest, it might simply be the most insightful, thoughtful, consistent, and culturally intelligent one.

As we all rise from the AGM with fresh perspectives and new ambitions, may we resist the temptation of the familiar, because in this market, comfort zones don’t grow market share. To quote the legendary Mary Wells Lawrence: “If you’re not a risk taker, you should get the hell out of advertising.”

Because the brands that will define the next decade are already being shaped; quietly, boldly, deliberately and intentionally. The only question is: “will you be bold enough to lead?” to step out, stand out and show up with substance?

*Braimah is the CEO of IdeaZQution Consulting fondly known as ZQ; an Integrated Marketing Communications Partner helping FMCG brands build cultural relevance, strategic visibility, and long- lasting consumer love. With over 20 years of experience working across Africa’s top agencies and blue-chip brands, she leads ZQ in delivering full‑spectrum Integrated marketing solutions that drive cultural relevance, strategic visibility, and lasting consumer loyalty for FMCG and multi‑sector brand partners. Under her leadership, ZQ has delivered top notch integrated marketing campaigns, one of which is testament to the awards recently clinched from the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN). These awards are Best Use of Actionable data and Insights and Best Event B2C, again testaments to the agency’s commitment to industry excellence, innovation, and global best practices. In another development, as last year, she won the best Innovative Marketing Communications Consulting agency of the year from Marketing edge. You can find Eunice sharing insights and industry perspectives on LinkedIn and explore ZQ’s portfolio and partnership opportunities via ideaZQution.com.