CDS: Food Security, Gateway to Averting Insecurity, Poverty, Unemployment

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, has said food security remains gateway to averting insecurity, poverty, and unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the “Produce for Lagos”, programme and the N500 billion offtake guarantee fund in Lagos yesterday, the Defence Chief stressed that food security remains one of the most effective and non-kinetic tools in preventing insecurity, poverty, and unemployment across the nation.

He further noted that Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) such as the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), Ekolog, and the Lagos Bulk Trading Company are establishing a replicable framework that not only boosts food production and logistics but also safeguards livelihoods across the country.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General TukurGusau, described the newly unveiled initiative as a visionary programme that bridges the critical link between food security and national stability.

The CDS expressed admiration for the bold collaboration between Lagos State, the private sector, and the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), noting that the initiative comes at a crucial time when Nigeria is in urgent need of resilient and sustainable strategies to enhance food systems and economic security.

General Musa acknowledged the strategic alignment of the initiative with the Lagos State Agriculture and Food System Roadmap of 2021, applauding the state’s data-driven approach to strengthening agricultural value chains.

The CDS also praised the consistent excellence in governance by the Lagos State government, highlighting its economic growth trajectory, infrastructural strides, and strategic urban planning as benchmarks in subnational leadership.

He commended Governor BabajideOlusolaSanwo-Olu for sustaining and expanding the legacy of innovation and vision laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to participate in the launch, General Musa reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to supporting non-kinetic strategies that promoting peace and stability.