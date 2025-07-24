Breaching Environmental Laws: NESREA Seals Popular Ibiza Nite Club, 13 Other Facilities in Abuja

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down a popular entertainment centre, Ibiza Nite Club and 13 other facilities in Abuja for various environmental crimes.

Addressing the media on the latest clampdown, the Director General of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, on Wednesday warned facilities against violating environmental laws, promising the commitment of NESREA to environmental protection remained unwavering.

Barikor said in response to public complaints, the agency conducted inspections on Ibiza Nite Club and De Hive Night Club, and measurements showed the facilities were exceeding permissible noise levels in contravention of the National Environmental (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations 2009.

He revealed the agency had issued three notices of compliance concerns letters to the facilities which detailed the specific infractions and mandated immediate corrective actions to mitigate noise pollution.

He said they however refused to abide by the National Environmental Regulations in their operations and in order to protect the residents, the facilities were sealed to enforce compliance.

He also disclosed that following public outcry by residents over incessant and indiscriminate blasting by Dai Jin Jia Investment Limited, officers carried out investigations which revealed several violations including ground vibration, flying of rocks (boulders), noise and air pollution, contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

He said: “The Charge Loading Density (CLD) of the explosives of 4 metric tonnes (4,000Kg) used by the facility exceeded the 3 metric tonnes (3,000kg) per blast prescribed in the National Environmental Regulations, and the Depth of the Blasting Hole of 14 metres exceeded the 8-10m depth for commercial blasting.”

The Director General further stated the depth of the quarrying/blasting pit of 17 metres of the facility also exceeded the 3m prescribed by the National Environmental Regulations for blasting of rock mass occurring below the earth surface.

He added that eleven other facilities were sanctioned for not having the necessary environmental documents including Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental Audit Report as prescribed in the National Environment (Construction Sector) Regulations 2011.

The affected facilities are, Shaanxi Construction Airport Road; Brmley Home, Katampe; Clover Court, Mabushi, Skyscape Real Estate Limited, SabonLugbe; Richardo Estate, Wuye; H Medix Building, Wuye; Stepcho Nigeria Limited, Wuye; Bima Shelter, Asokoro; Bilami Nig. Enterprise Kado; Ifedi Homes Estate/Residential Development, Kukwaba District; and Java Design Concept Nigeria, Wuse II.

The Director General promised that the agency will continue to monitor the activities of facilities closely and will not fail to take appropriate actions against any entity that disregards environmental regulations.