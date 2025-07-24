Basiru: I’ll Rectify Governance Failures Under Adeleke If Elected Osun Gov

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator AjibolaBasiru, in this interview speaks on political developments in his home state, Osun and his intention to run for the state’s number one seat come 2026. Yinka Kolawole brings excerpts:

You have indicated interest in contesting the Governorship of your state, Osun, what informed your decision?

I decided to contest the governorship of Osun State because I firmly believe our state is at a crossroad and requires a leader with integrity, expertise, character, ideological strength, vision, and more importantly administrative experience, and this was due to different calls from both within and outside the state who believe in my potentials based on my antecedents to unify the party towards reclaiming the state back to the progressives in the August 2026 election.

My public service deep rooted experience spans close to two decades as two term Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties (2010–2014), then Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under former Governor Rauf Aregbesola where I designed and implemented policies to project welfarist ideals, strong ties among South western states, rule of law and improve good governance.

I served as Senator representing Osun Central senatorial district chairing key committees including media & public affairs and emerged as the Senate spokesman, despite being a first timer. Despite losing my re-election bid back to the senate, President Bola Tinubu found me worthy to be elected as National Secretary of the APC in August, 2023, another intellect-driven role that has energised my skills in party unity, internal democracy, and strategic leadership.

My decision also stems from what I perceive as serious underperformance in critical sectors under Governor AdemolaAdeleke particularly in agriculture, education, and healthcare delivery. I opined that the present administration is directionless and ineffective in the management of Osun resources starting from teachers and health workers. My aspiration is not just political, it is rooted in what I see as a moral obligation to rectify governance failures and revitalise Osun’s vital sectors for the prosperity of our people. I envision an Osun of economic self-sufficiency, bolstered by modern agriculture practices and mechanisation, thriving SMEs using industrialisation, an overhauled educational system which is functional and improved healthcare infrastructure across the nooks and crannies of Osun.

Many see you as a technocrat and not a run – of- the – mill politician, how will this influence your policy decisions if elected governor of Osun State?

I am a mixture of both a professional and a practising politician, so I am a rare blend of what people call a politico-technocrat.

And using my solid foundation in law, my approach to governance in Osun state will be deeply rooted in the principles of justice, fairness, and due process. My background as a lawyer ensures that every policy decision I make will align with constitutional provisions, and having earned a Ph.D in Law will bring academic depth and analytical rigour to the simplest and complex issues confronting our state using available empirical evidence.

I will be guided by a moral compass that emphasises compassion, service, and integrity. Ours will be an inclusive governance that respects the history of our state, the objectives of the founding fathers and the diverse beliefs, cultures, yearnings, and aspirations of our people. My faith also compels me to champion policies that uplift the vulnerable and promote social harmony.

I will lead with empathy, ensuring that development reaches the grassroots without discrimination

Are you bothered by the recent coalition, the ADC because your former principal, Rauf Aregbesola has joined the ADC, how will APC fair in the next year’s election without Aregbesola?

First, let me make it clear that I am not in any way bothered by the formation of any coalition or political alignment, including the ADC. Democracy thrives on plurality, and every Nigerian has the constitutional right to freedom of association and political expression. Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola is entitled to his political choices, just as I and millions of others are entitled to remain committed to the ideals of the APC. As for the APC’s chances in the upcoming election, our strength does not lie in individual departures or alignments, but in the depth of our grassroots structures, our record of governance, and the credibility of our message to the people. Politics is about vision, structure, and trust, and on all fronts, the APC remains solidly positioned to engage the electorate meaningfully in 2026. We respect everyone’s role in the history of our party, including that of Aregbesola. But our focus is forward-looking. We are more interested in uniting our base, deepening our connection with the people of Osun, and presenting a compelling vision for the future. That is what will win elections, not political drama or media distractions.

How will you react to insinuation that it is not the turn of your zone, Osun Central to produce the next Governor?

A – I do not subscribe to the idea that any zone in Osun should be barred from contesting the governorship. In the history of our state, all the three senatorial districts have had the opportunity to produce a governor, and at no point has any zone been excluded from contesting. Zoning has never been a constitutional or formal arrangement in Osun, and our democracy thrives on inclusivity, not restriction. As such, anyone with the capacity, vision, and connection to the people should be free to offer themselves for service, irrespective of their senatorial district, that is the true spirit of democracy.

If you win the election next year, what is your dream Osun State?

If given the mandate to serve, my dream for Osun State is to build a vibrant, self-sustaining economy anchored on our natural strengths, agriculture and tourism. Osun is blessed with fertile land, rich cultural heritage, and a youthful population that only needs the right support to thrive. We will invest in modern agricultural practices, agro-processing hubs, and open up rural areas through strategic infrastructure to attract investors and create thousands of jobs.

Our rich festivals, historic sites, and serene environment will be transformed into income-generating tourism assets that bring global attention and economic benefits to our people. Equally important is the empowerment of our youth through a focused agenda built on education, technology, sports, and innovation.

We will prioritize basic healthcare delivery, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and ensure that every Osun citizen, regardless of location or status, can access quality medical services. My dream is an Osun that is peaceful, united, and inclusive, where communal clashes are things of the past, and where government policies reflect the welfare and dignity of the people. We will run a government that listens and delivers.