APC Crisis Festers as Council Chairman Blocks Federal Hospital Project in Kwara

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, Lukman Agbelere, has stopped federal government multi-million Naira hospital renovation project facilitated by the senator representing Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha.

The federal government’s intervention project reportedly valued at N200 million, was targeted at upgrading a primary healthcare centre in Awodi, a community in Gambari Ward II of Ilorin East LGA.

Checks revealed that the primary healthcare centre was listed among constituency projects facilitated by Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, and was aimed at improving access to quality healthcare at the grassroots.

But Agbelere, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that the local government council had the capacity to execute the renovation independently, adding that the decision to take over the project was in line with the state government’s directive on grassroots development.

In a video that surfaced online on Monday, Agbelere confirmed his decision to stop the project, citing political loyalty to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Speaking in Yoruba, he described Mustapha as an “enemy” of his political principal. “Ota oga mi, ota mi” — translated as “an enemy of my boss is my enemy.

“I won’t allow it. We’ll do it ourselves, there is no project the senator facilitates that the council cannot achieve in better fold” the chairman declared, as he addressed a gathering in the now-viral video.

Agbelere also responded to criticisms he said were aired during a local radio programme, where he was accused of obstructing development due to political rivalry.

Agbelere’s comments have sparked widespread reactions across the state, amid growing concerns over internal divisions within the ruling APC.

Political analysts have linked the development to a deepening rift between Mustapha and the state governor, particularly as succession politics ahead of the 2027 governorship election begin to shape alliances and loyalties within the party.

Several residents and civil society groups have condemned the chairman’s actions, accusing him of placing political interests above public welfare.

Observers note that the clash is the latest in a series of quiet tensions within the Kwara APC, raising questions about how intra-party politics might affect federal interventions in the state.

Meanwhile, the convener of Good Governance Group, Shola Muse, said the LGA chairman’s actions were a sabotage of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the health and agriculture sectors.

He added: “This is not the first time the Senator’s projects have been cancelled. So far, the totality of the projects run into billions of naira.

“What they failed to realise is that these are not personal projects of the senator but federal government projects for the development of the grassroots. So, the party, the federal government and ultimately the people are the ones on the receiving end.”