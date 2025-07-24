Annual Health Check: LASUBEB Conducts Free Blood Tests, Screenings for Over 300 Staff

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Thursday, concluded its 2025 annual health checks, with over 300 staff members receiving free Full Blood Count (FBC) tests as part of efforts aimed at promoting early detection and preventive healthcare in the education workforce.

The two-day health drive included comprehensive screenings, such as blood pressure checks, glucose tests, and FBC, vital diagnostics that support the early identification of conditions such as anaemia, infections, and blood cancers.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, emphasised the significance of this year’s theme, ‘Healthy Blood, Healthy Life: Why Blood Count Matters’, noting that the campaign serves as a critical call to action rather than just a slogan.

“Regular blood tests are among the most effective tools in early detection and prevention,” Shittu said. “Too often, we wait for symptoms to escalate, but prevention must become a culture. What flows through us sustains our life.”

He reaffirmed the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the Lagos State workforce, particularly within the basic education sector.

“We must commit to routine health checks as part of our daily wellness culture,” Shittu stated.

The Medical Consultant and Guest Speaker, Dr. John Kolawole of Afriglobal Medicare Limited, educated staff on the diagnostic value of Full Blood Count testing, advocating regular check-ups and healthy lifestyle habits such as iron-rich diets, physical activity and stress management.

In his remarks, LASUBEB Board Secretary, Mr. Akeem Lamidi, thanked Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and ongoing support for inclusive, quality education and workforce well-being.

He urged staff to fully embrace the resources and opportunities provided for their health.

The programme also featured a health awareness walk, encouraging staff to embrace physical fitness as part of everyday wellness.