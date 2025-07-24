All You Need to Know About Lima Summit

If you are serious about Latin America’s gaming boom, LiGA Lima is the place to be this August as the region continues to open up and regulate, writes Davidson Abraham

Latin America’s sports betting industry is expanding rapidly, and the LiGA Summit 2025 in Lima, Peru, is set to be a defining event in the region’s iGaming evolution. Scheduled for August 6–7, the summit gathers top-tier affiliates, operators, regulators, and tech innovators to explore new opportunities and navigate the complex regulatory shifts shaping Latin America’s digital betting landscape.

At the core of this year’s summit is Peru’s newly launched licensing framework, which is expected to influence surrounding markets such as Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. Key sessions will cover crucial legal and operational topics, including compliance protocols, taxation regimes, and affiliate marketing tactics—elements that are increasingly critical as the region formalizes its approach to online gambling.

One of the major draws of the LiGA Summit is its focus on technology, AI, and innovation. As mobile adoption surges across LATAM, the event will explore mobile-first betting solutions, smart user onboarding, secure payments, and AI-driven personalisation. These are must-know developments for businesses seeking to retain users and scale profitably in competitive markets.

In addition to legal and tech discussions, the summit emphasizes affiliate success strategies, including content monetization, localization, and influencer-driven campaigns—tools that are reshaping how brands attract and retain bettors in Latin America’s culturally diverse markets.

Unlike massive expos, LiGA prides itself on its focused, high-impact structure, offering a more intimate, deal-driven environment. Attendees can expect region-specific panels, hands-on workshops, and ample networking opportunities with C-level executives, policy-makers, and high-performing affiliates. This makes LiGA not just an event, but a launchpad for meaningful partnerships and regional expansion.

Whether you’re a startup seeking your first LATAM client, a regulator exploring new policy benchmarks, or a seasoned operator aiming to future-proof your business, the LiGA Summit is designed to deliver actionable insights.

The event is also a great indicator of the region’s growth outlook. As Latin America continues to open up and regulate, the demand for smart, scalable, and localised betting solutions will only increase. The LiGA Summit 2025 stands at the crossroads of that transformation.