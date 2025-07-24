Aka Ikenga Mourns Former Leader, Asoluka

Sunday Okobi

The Igbo Think-Tank, Aka Ikenga, has mourned the passing of its defining past President, Dr. Chris Asoluka, whose final interment processes began in Owerri, Imo State yesterday “in what will be a fitting goodbye to a life of detailed impacts and solid intellectual resonance.”

In its tribute issued by the group’s Director of Communications, Collins Steve Ugwu, the President of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, declared that Dr Asoluka’s eternal ascension was a reality still unreal, “because his life is so present in so many things and so many people, including Ndigbo.”

In the tribute, he said: “People like Chris don’t just depart and disappear, not in the least in Aka Ikenga, where through grit and vision, he was a ladder for history, stamina and revelation.

“The life and times of Dr Chris Asoluka, Okwuroha Ndigbo, was a serial compact of brilliance and a seminal compass for transformation through leadership, trust and integrity. Proudly, with Aka Ikenga running in his veins, he illuminated his every space planting seeds that became trees, and tending grasses that became oaks in a restless seven decades of industry, capacity and captivation.”

The president further remarked that Asoluka as a disruptive mate and friend from University of Ibadan, deserved to be celebrated than mourned, “because he unlocked destinies in his public services, fulfilled expectations in family, and sprayed compassion to every community he belonged. Indeed our thanksgiving to his Maker that gave him to us is loud in gratitude for the amazing pearls he nurtured as children, now in the care of his strongest love, Nneka Chris Asoluka. Yes we lost Chris, but we got ample Chris in Somachi, Jamachi, and Lemachi, who as replicas of their dad are already inspiring bar breakers.”

Aka Ikenga, therefore, wished the soul of Asoluka happy repose, and to his family, fortitude, grace and strength.