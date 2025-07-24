Addressing Gambling Addiction Among Nigerian University Students

A recent study by two responsible gaming advocacy groups, GamblePause and GambleAware, reveals an unsettling lifestyle trend among Nigerian university students linked to problem gambling, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Recent research involving nearly 1,000 undergraduates from universities in South-West Nigeria highlights a growing concern: gaming addiction is increasingly affecting students’ mental health and academic performance. Our research also shows that gaming addiction affects young people mostly within the age group of 18 – 24 years.

The study reveals that over three-quarters of students linked gaming to stress, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, more than 80% acknowledged that gaming advertisements on social media influenced their decision to gamble. These findings underline the impact of marketing and peer influence in shaping gaming behaviours on campus.

Gaming addiction was found to significantly increase the likelihood of anxiety, depression, and academic burnout among students. With Nigeria’s expanding online gaming market and easy access to betting platforms, students face constant exposure to gaming opportunities and promotional offers that can be difficult to resist, especially under financial pressures.

Addressing this issue calls for a collaborative approach. Universities can play a vital role by providing confidential and accessible mental health support for students facing gambling harm. The proposed Safe-Space Counselling model offers one such framework by encouraging early intervention and reducing stigma.

At the same time, the gaming industry’s involvement in responsible advertising and support for harm prevention initiatives is essential. Organisations like GamblePause, founded by Ladipo Abiose, and GambleAwareNG, led by Gabriel Akpabio, are already taking responsibility by offering helplines and rehabilitation services to those affected. Data from a recent poll co-commissioned by both organisations show

monthly gaming expenditures as high as 67% for a significant population of students. Consequently, increases are seen in student debt profiles and incidences where school fees are used for gaming.

Ultimately, protecting students’ well-being is a shared responsibility. Through cooperation among educational institutions, policymakers, mental health professionals, and industry stakeholders, it is possible to create a supportive environment that balances entertainment with care.