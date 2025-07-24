ADC: Coalition Not Centered AroundAtiku, Obi

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has explained that the ongoing coalition talks were not centered on any individual candidate, including AtikuAbubakar or Peter Obi, but focused on building a stronger alliance for Nigeria’s future.

Spokesperson of the ADC, BolajiAbdullahi, disclosed this in an interview, explaining that the ADC was focused on building its structures and strengthening the party across Nigeria.

He added that although people might discuss presidential ambitions on social media, such conversations were not happening within the coalition itself.

Speaking on how the ADC was working in northern Nigeria, Abdullahi said many political leaders in the North who felt neglected by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC had become part of the coalition.

“The coalition has nothing to do with either Peter Obi or Atiku. They are just members like many others. The focus is not on them. And of course, it is within anyone’s right to have political ambitions or to run for any position.

“The party cannot align with one person and still call itself a party, that’s what happened to most of the other parties in the past. We don’t have a preferred candidate. When the time comes, we’ll follow a democratic process and allow members to decide.

“Nobody is talking about a presidential candidate at the moment. Our focus is on growing the party.

“All the people who were in APC and are not happy with how things are going are in this coalition now. The majority of our leaders are from the North. The North knows it doesn’t want this APC government to continue because of how they’ve been treated.

“If you look back at the last two years and the way the government has made life hard, you’ll see that ADC is the only real alternative.

“The ruling party is punishing the people. ADC wants to free Nigerians from that suffering. No one wants to go through this again for another four years,” he concluded.