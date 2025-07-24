25 Members of Osun House of Assembly Dispel Defection Rumours

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The 25 members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied rumours of defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking yesterday at a press conference, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who dispelled the rumours, stressed that the entire members are united, loyal and fully committed to the government of the Governor Ademola Adeleke and to the party, PDP, that brought them to power.

According to him, “There is no division in this House. There is no defection. There is no crisis. The rumours flying around are simply rumours, and we are not in the business of chasing shadows.

“We the members are men of honour. We are not for sale. We are not moved by noise or pressure. We hold the mandate of our people, and we intend to keep that trust with dignity, loyalty, and a clear conscience.

“We come from the grassroots. We see and feel the pulse of the people every day. And let me say it without hesitation that the people of Osun State are with the governor. They have seen what he is doing.” “They have felt the impact of his leadership. They know he is working and so do we.”

The Speaker restated confidence in the leadership of the party in the state led by Hon Sunday Bisi.

He opined that PDP is strong, united and focused, “and we are proud to stand under that banner.

“To be clear, we are not just here to defend what we believe. We are here to declare our full support for the governor’s second term. In 2026, by the grace of God and the will of the people, we will return him to office to continue the good work he has started.”

The Speaker, however, commended the 25 PDP lawmakers who continue to show character courage and clarity within the party.

He restated that: “You have not wavered or distracted. You remain true to the people who sent you here. You are sons of the soil, and I am proud to lead this team.”