Women Empowerment: Lagos Unveils Roadmap to Break Barriers Hindering Development

Segun James





Lagos State Government yesterday unveiled a roadmap designed to break the barriers hindering the development of women in the state. The governor, MrBabajideSanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the launch of Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) policy at Muson Centre, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said at the heart of the roadmap were five key pillars of agriculture, entrepreneurship, traditional labour market, emerging industries, and education and skill acquisition.

He said through those pillars the policy sought to bridge existing gender gaps, strengthen financial inclusion, promote digital and technological equity, and advance women’s leadership in critical sectors.

Lagos State is the second, after Kaduna State, to domesticate the national policy.

Lagos State WEE Policy Roadmap was developed by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as a strategic, forward-thinking framework designed to address the systemic challenges faced by womenfolk.

Sanwo-Olu said at the launch, “It gives me great pleasure to join you today at the official launch of the Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy Roadmap, an initiative that reflects our administration’s unwavering commitment to gender equity and inclusive economic growth.

“Lagos State, as we know, is Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, teeming with opportunities across various sectors. However, despite our economic vibrancy, women, who constitute nearly half of our population, continue to face substantial barriers in education, skill acquisition, access to finance, and participation in both traditional and emerging industries, including agriculture and technology.”

The governor stated, “Today’s event marks a pivotal step in changing that narrative.

“This roadmap aligns not only with our state’s developmental agenda but also with national policy frameworks and global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It also proposes innovative solutions that challenge socio-cultural barriers and implement gender-responsive governance based on data-driven strategies.

“This participatory approach helped shape a contextual and inclusive understanding of who a woman is in Lagos State: a woman is not only defined by her biology but also by her social, cultural, and economic realities. Her aspirations and challenges, from youth to old age, must be central to the policies we design.”

He added, “One major insight from our consultations is that, across sectors, from agriculture to STEM fields, women still face deeply entrenched barriers: limited access to land and credit in agriculture; legal and infrastructural challenges in the labour market; cultural norms that deprioritise girls’ education; and the underrepresentation of women in emerging industries.”

Sanwo-Olu said, “This roadmap is not just a document; it is a strategic tool for unlocking the full potential of the women of Lagos State. Empowering women economically does not only lift individual households, it strengthens our communities, grows our economy, and secures a prosperous future for generations to come.”

He urged every stakeholder to come together with a conviction through collaboration, saying, “We will shape a Lagos that stands as a beacon of inclusion, equity, and economic empowerment—a city where every woman is not only welcomed but actively empowered to realise her full potential and lead the way to lasting progress.”

Minister of Women Affairs, ImaanSulaiman-Ibrahim, at the event commended the First Lady, Senator OluremiTinubu, for advancing support for Nigerian women.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs. Agnes Abraham, said, “I am happy to be in Lagos, Lagos is a beacon of diversity and development. Lagos reflects the possibility of gender inclusivity.

“As we launch the Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment, I urge you to increase budgeting allocation for women empowerment. WEE is not a standalone instrument, it aligns with Nigeria’s development plan.”

She regretted that despite having over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population as women, only 4.3 per cent of the National Assembly members were female.

“When women are absent in decision making process, it affects maternal issues,” the minister stated.

She pointed out that the women affairs ministry’s broader mandate placed it on a pedestal in line with Renewed Hope Agenda.

UN Women Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong, said, “For us, economic empowerment of women is the entry point for real empowerment. When women are empowered, they can do more than expected. This is more than just policy declaration; it is a bold declaration of intent. It signifies a Lagos where every woman and girl has to thrive.

“The five pillars can drive change for empowerment and sustainable development. It aligns with our mission to support government, to support practical growth.”

Eyong maintained that with WEE, families would be improved and economic development would be accelerated.

She, however, advised, “Achieving this requires a strong commitment to political will.

“UN is ready to accompany you on this journey to ensure no woman is left behind. Let’s turn this roadmap to concrete action.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, (WAPA), Hon. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, said, “Today is not just the unveiling of a policy; it is the affirmation of a collective resolve to break barriers, expand opportunities, and elevate the economic power of women across Lagos State.

“This roadmap offers a well-defined strategy to address the systemic challenges limiting women’s participation in the economy, from limited access to finance and skills to gender-based constraints in both traditional and emerging sectors.”

Dada disclosed that through a rigorous 12-month domestication process enriched by stakeholder dialogues, the ministry had developed a policy that was practical, people-driven, and inclusive of every segment of the female population, including the Iyalojas, professionals, and women living with disabilities.

According to her, the policy outlines clear, actionable strategies to expand women’s access to finance, digital platforms, market linkages, and entrepreneurial support.

She stated that the roadmap would break down gender stereotypes that inhibited women’s participation in high-growth and non-traditional industries.