Varsity Don Harps on Policies to Address Gender Disparity in Sexual Healthcare Access, Delivery

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Professor of Social Demography at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Celinah Ogundana, has called on the federal government to develop and implement policies that will address gender disparities in sexual healthcare access and delivery in the country.

Ogundana made the appeal at the University Campus Hall, while delivering the 94th inaugural lecture of the Institution, with the theme ‘Beyond Binaries: Gender Relations and the Challenges of Sexual Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’.

The don also stressed the need to increase health budget and funding to enhance sexual healthcare delivery in the country.

Prof. Ogundana explained that the move will make gender sensitive and culturally competent with the intervention of profound political will and civil society pressure.

She urged the government to improve on sexual healthcare services by recruiting and training more personnel, making modern contraceptives available and extending the sexual health services to vulnerable populations.

“There should be an increase in the health budget and increased funding for gender sensitive and culturally competent care should be recognised as a priority and of urgent attention. Profound political will and civil society pressure are required to make this happen.

“Government should develop and implement policies that address gender disparities in sexual healthcare access and delivery because they are social determinants of health such as education, economic empowerment and social protection to reduce health inequities.”

“They should also increase access to safe and affordable family planning services and extend the provision of sexual health services to vulnerable populations, as well as increased gender empowerment interventions such as girl-child education,” Ogundana said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Babalola, who congratulated the lecturer, promised that the university will continue to support academics embarking on research for personal growth and shaping the image of the institution.