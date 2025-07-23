Uniport to Honour Owumi with Excellence in Service Award

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Davidson Owumi, is among eminent persons and organisations to be conferred the University of Port Harcourt Excellence in Service Award for their remarkable contributions to the institutions growth.

The award presentation is part of the events marking the 50th anniversary of the school and will be held on Thursday, July 24, at the CBN Centre of Excellence inside the university.

A letter signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, read, “as part of the University of Port Harcourt 50th anniversary, we are pleased to recognise and honour individuals and institutions whose invaluable support have significantly contributed to our growth and success over the years”.

Owumi, an alumni of the second generation federal university, was a prominent member of the school’s football team that won honours in the 1980s.

The Vice Chancellor also went on to state in the letter that “it is with immense pleasure that I inform you that you have been selected to receive the Excellence in Service Award for your outstanding contributions to the university.

“This award is a testament to the enduring partnership and impact you have made in advancing our mission of excellence in education, research, and community service.”

All the award recipients are to be presented the award at the Pro-Chancellor’s dinner in the evening of Thursday, July 24.