UBEC, World Bank Meet on HOPE-EDU Programme Implementation

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, on Tuesday hosted a team from the World Bank, including the new Team Task Lead for the HOPE-EDU programme, as part of preparatory engagements to ensure effective implementation of the education initiative.

HOPE-EDU, a $552 million basic education programme co-financed by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), is aimed at improving learning outcomes, expanding access to quality basic education, and strengthening education systems across Nigeria. The programme targets 29 million children, 500,000 teachers, 65,000 public schools, and 10,000 non-formal learning centres nationwide.

The meeting, held in Abuja, provided a platform for both parties to align on immediate priorities, discuss eligibility requirements, and map out the technical support required to drive progress.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Garba emphasised the significance of the engagement, saying it was a critical step towards ensuring that the programme delivers results where they are needed most.

“We were pleased to host the World Bank team, including the new Task Team Lead for HOPE-EDU, as we align efforts to ensure the success of this transformative programme,” she said. “The meeting provided an opportunity to agree on immediate priorities, eligibility requirements, and the technical support needed to drive meaningful impact.”

She noted that as the national implementing agency, UBEC will provide guidance and technical assistance to state governments to help them meet programme requirements and deliver measurable improvements in foundational learning outcomes.

“UBEC will serve as a conduit to subnational governments, offering the support they need to fulfil their roles in the HOPE-EDU programme,” Garba added.

HOPE-EDU is expected to play a key role in repositioning Nigeria’s basic education sector by addressing long-standing challenges and promoting inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.