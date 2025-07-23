Tinubu Meets Progressives Govs At State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The meeting, coming ahead of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for 2pm on Thursday, at the Banquet Hall of the State House, is holding at the conference hall.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, is leading the 24 progressive governors to the ‘crucial’ meeting.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, were among the governors that arrived early for the meeting.

The President, sources said, will brief the APC governors about the position to push at tomorrow’s NEC meeting which may name a substantive APC National Chairman to replace Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned last month.

Details later..