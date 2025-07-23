  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Tinubu Meets Progressives Govs At State House

Breaking | 12 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (NGF).
The meeting, coming ahead of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for 2pm on Thursday, at the Banquet Hall of the State House, is holding at the conference hall.
Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, is leading the 24 progressive governors to the ‘crucial’ meeting.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, were among the governors that arrived early for the meeting.
The President, sources said, will brief the APC governors about the position to push at tomorrow’s NEC meeting which may name a substantive APC National Chairman to replace Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned last month.

Details later..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.