Tinubu Hails Super Falcons, Says Victory Over S’Africa Well Deserved

*Nigeria to play hosts Morocco in WAFCON final on Saturday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Duro Ikhazuagbe

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons for qualifying for the final of the on-going Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2024) in Casablanca, Morocco after defeating South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 2-1 .

Super Falcons are to play hosts Morocco who defeated Ghana’s Black Queens 4-2 in shootouts in the other semifinal last night. Regulation and extra time deadlocked 1-1 before the shootouts.

The President in an post on his verified X handle @PBAT, described the victory of Nigeria’s senior female national team as well deserved.

He, therefore, charged the players to keep soaring and ensure that they win the cup for the 10th time as Nigerians wait to receive them.

The President’s congratulatory message reads:

“Well deserved!

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

“Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today (last night) was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.

“From your President, PBAT,” concludes the post on social media last night.

A last-gasp winner by Michelle Alozie handed Super Falcons the 2-1 victory over South Africa and the qualification into the final.

The victory also kept alive Nigeria’s ‘Mission X’, the dream of winning the country’s 10th WAFCON title here in Morocco.

Skipper Fantastic Rasheedat Ajibade converted the penalty awarded Nigeria in the added minutes of the first half after a South African defender handled the ball inside the box.

South Africa who are the defending champions however drew level in the 59th minute also from the penalty spot after Osinachi Ohale was ruled to have fouled a South African player inside the box on her way to goal.

In the 73rd minute, Ohale turned from zero to hero when she cleared the ball on the goalline after goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was beaten to the ball.

The match heading to extra time with most of Nigerian girls fatigued already, Alozie then pulled the magic wand from the hat, firing a last-ditch long ball that beat tournament’s best goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini in goal for the Banyana Banyana.

That goal effectively ended South Africa’s quest to defend the trophy they won here in Morocco in three years ago.