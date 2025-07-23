SG Holdings: A Decade Of Resilience, Vision And Impact 

In a world where longevity in business is earned through grit, strategy and purpose, SG Holdings Limited stands tall as a symbol of resilience and transformation. From its modest beginnings to its emergence as a multinational African conglomerate, the company recently marked its 10th anniversary, a celebration of 10 years of resilience, innovation, excellence and unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Founded and incorporated in Nigeria with its corporate headquarters in Lagos, SG Holdings Limited has expanded its footprint across the African continent, operating through diverse sectors including energy (midstream & downstream), shipping & dredging, construction & property development, real estate management and finance & investment services.

The grand 10th anniversary celebration which held at Christ Anglican Church, Ijemo, Abeokuta, brought together a confluence of dignitaries: bishops, clergymen, traditional rulers, high chiefs, captains of industry, public and private sector leaders, community influencers, friends and staff. Among the high-ranking guests was the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who offered royal blessings in honour of the occasion.

For the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SG Holdings Limited, Mr. Deji Somoye, the celebration was both a milestone and a moment of profound gratitude. “We are nothing without the grace of God and the support of the communities we serve. This 10-year journey is a testament to what is possible when vision meets commitment,” Somoye remarked during his address.

Indeed, the past decade has seen SG Holdings Limited redefine its space in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Through deliberate policies, sound investments and strategic diversification, the company has continued to demonstrate how indigenous businesses can scale globally while staying rooted in local relevance. It has been a decade marked by innovation, service delivery, and a strong ethos of integrity and excellence.

Beyond business, the SG Holdings Foundation, the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, has become a beacon of hope in underserved communities. From constructing modern educational facilities to awarding scholarships, organising state-wide science quiz competitions, and delivering vital infrastructure, the Foundation has significantly impacted lives across Ogun State and beyond. These interventions exemplify the company’s philosophy that profit must serve purpose.

The decade-long journey of SG Holdings is more than a corporate timeline, it is a legacy in the making. A legacy built on dignity, service, and patriotism. The organisation continues to inspire other private enterprises to rise above commercial interests and actively participate in nation-building and human development.

As SG Holdings steps into its next chapter, the sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning. With Mr. Deji Somoye at the helm, the company is poised to continue its trajectory of excellence, sustainability and Pan-African impact.