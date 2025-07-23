Senate Bars Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Resuming, Orders Security to Lock Her Out

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Assembly suffered some fleeting tension yesterday, when suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to resume legislative duties, defying a six-month suspension recently nullified by a Federal High Court.

The senator representing Kogi Central was physically barred from entering the National Assembly premises by a heavily armed detachment of security operatives deployed by the senate leadership.

The action immediately drew sharp condemnation from civil society groups and legal observers, who described it as a flagrant violation of the rule of law.

As early as 7:30am, the entire National Assembly complex was cordoned off with an unusually heavy presence of over 100 security personnel. They included officers from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms.

Security agents frisked staff, journalists, and visitors, causing long queues at the entrance gates. Everyone was thoroughly searched in an apparent bid to prevent the senator from gaining access.

By 11:15am, the atmosphere turned electric as Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived in a convoy of two SUVs, accompanied by rights activist Aisha Yesufu, journalists, family members, and supporters.

Security agents quickly shut the gates upon sighting her, refusing her entry into the complex.

Undeterred by the light rain, the embattled senator and her entourage began a one-kilometre trek to the main building, only to meet a second blockade at the Mopol gate, where they were again denied entry.

Speaking to journalists outside the locked gate, Akpoti-Uduaghan condemned the senate’s action and accused its leadership of deliberate lawlessness.

“I am a duly elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The court has ruled that my suspension is excessive and unconstitutional. Yet, I’m being denied access to carry out my constitutional duties,” she said.

Her suspension, which occurred shortly after she raised a sexual harassment petition on the senate floor, was voided by Justice BintaNyako of the Federal High Court.

The judge held that the six-month suspension violated Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandated senators to participate in legislative sittings for a minimum number of days annually.

Despite the court ruling, Senate President GodswillAkpabio insisted that the suspension stood.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that Akpabio was the only party, who appealed the judgement, and in personal capacity, not the senate or the National Assembly as an institution.

“He has turned this into a personal vendetta and is abusing the machinery of the state to punish me for daring to speak up,” she asserted.

Civil society organisations also condemned the security clampdown and the senate’s defiance of the judiciary.

Yesufu lambasted the National Assembly leadership, saying, “What message are we sending to Nigerians when lawmakers become lawbreakers?”