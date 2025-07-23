SanlamAllianz Launches Essay,Story Telling Competition

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance Underwriting giant, SanlamAllianz Nigeria has announced the launch of its inaugural Essay and Storytelling Competition for young Nigerians aged 10–16 years.

The competition according to the company goes beyond traditional writing contests, it leverages gamification and storytelling as tools for engagement, encouraging young minds to imagine bold futures while reinforcing values such as discipline, confidence and purpose.

Speaking on the competition, Head, Strategy, Marketing and Customer Relations of SanlamAllianz, Chris Ekwonwa, the underwriting firm was partnering with Africa Comicade in organising the competition.

“The competition invites entries in the form of creative essays or short stories, giving children across the country the chance to showcase their imagination, voice, and originality.

“Winners stand a chance to receive cash prizes of up to N200,000, branded gift packs, and national recognition. At SanlamAllianz, we believe confidence starts early, with how young people are encouraged to dream, tell their stories, and believe in their voice,” Ekwonwa, stated.

According to him, the competition isn’t just about essays. It’s about empowerment. It’s about using writing and storytelling as a gamified entry point into bigger life conversations, about purpose, financial literacy, and imagination,”