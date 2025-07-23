Road to 2027: Politics of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction

Sam Ekpe





Since the Federal Republic of Nigeria attained independence in 1960; the Igbo race, inspite of its sophistication, greatness in commerce, industry, educational attainment and entrepreneurship, has really not had the opportunity to demonstrate his leadership potentials at the helm of affairs where the buck stops in the top hierarchy of Nigerian decision making, Apart from the six months – 17th January, 1966 – July 29th 1966 when Major General AguiyiIronsi was in office as Head of the Federal Military General and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the leadership of Nigeria has been in the hands of non-Igbos.

Dr. NnamdiAzikiwe the first indigenous Governor General and later ceremonial President of Nigerian was only a figure head, a titular leader without any executive power, which was exercised by the Prime Minister AlhajiAbubakarTafawaBalewa.

It has been argued severally that the main reason for the backwardness of Nigeria, the so-called Giant of Africa, and for not being reckoned with in the annuals of African and World indices of progress and development is because Nigeria has been led by the Third and fourth eleven brains, in the presence of First-Class potential leaders of Igbo extraction. It is regrettable and a great loss to the country that this situation is not due to attempts by Igbo leaders to demonstrate what they can offer the nation, but by deliberate acts of mischief, conspiracy, blackmail and sabotage by Nigerian leaders from other ethnic groups.

In the Second Republic Dr. NnamdiAzikiwe the foremost who was far ahead of other politicians in political leadership experience could not make it to the Nigeria presidency through his Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) both in the 1979 and the 1983 Presidential elections. It was rather the late AlhajiShehuShagari, a tertiary education teacher whose aspiration to be elected into the Nigerian Senate that won the election through his National Party of Nigeria (NPN). When the Second Republic leadership of President Shagari was over thrown in 1983 a first class Igbo professional emerged Dr. Alex Ekwueme emerged as the Vice – President to demonstrate his capacity and capability to lead the nation. He did this most effective and was poised to succeed President Shagari after their Second Tenure in office when on 31st December, 1983 the Nigerian Military overthrew the Federal Government of the Second Republic.

Again, after an interregnum of 15 years, Dr. Ekwueme in 1978 mobilized patriotic politicians from all parts of the country and formed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was on the verge of taking over the leadership of Nigeria when a conspiratorial Group of former Nigerian Military leaders sabotaged his efforts and brought out General OlusegunObasanjo who was serving a jail term from prison, manipulated the system to make him President of Nigeria in 1979. Hence, a major opportunity for an Igbo man, a great intellectual and Administrator to offer his services as President of the nation was lost. Nigeria was definitely the loser.

Subsequent attempts by other Igbo politicians including Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief EmekaOdumegwuOjukwu, Dr. OgbonnayaOnu, Dr. Joe Nwodo to lead the nation all failed due to lack of support from Nigerians outside Igboland in conspiracy with some Igbo saboteurs.

In the presents dispensation another Igbo politician Mr. Peter Obi a very successful business man, a humane leader, very patriotic and humble personality offered himself to avail the country of his leadership qualities. He made serious impact on the Nigeria Electorate in the 2023 Presidential election despite not having any political structure, State or National Assembly member. It is even argued in some quarters that Mr. Peter Obi even won the election by a wide margin but was denied victory by a combination of political opponents using INEC (technical glitch of their machines during the Presidential election, conducted the same day as National Assembly Election which did not experience same glitch). Other agencies used to rig the election include security personnel, thugs and the Judiciary which delivered strange and surprising judgments hence the cliché Go to court.

In a country that is desirous of rapid progress and development, the rare leadership qualities of Mr. Peter Obi would have been a great asset to the country and the massive voles of the electorate for him thrown him up as Nigeria’s President in 2023. Again, one asks who is the loser; the good people of Nigeria.

The country is now preparing for General Elections in 2027, and Mr. Peter Obi the most popular Igbo man, loved and preferred by voters from all parts of the country has indicated his interest to vie again for the coveted post of Nigerian President. What do we observe on the political scene about his Presidential aspiration – the usual conspiratorial issues of sabotage, blackmail, character assassination and gang up against him. A factional leadership of his party the Labour party, which had no Councillor before the 2003 General Elections and emerged a major political party through the popularity of Mr. Peter Obi and won many State and National Assembly Seats and one Governorship election has even threatened to expel him from the party. How ironical and ridiculous, the highest level of rascality and irresponsibility.

Similarly in the ADC, a Coalition of opposition parties to challenge APC the ruling party in 2027 election, the negative forces are frustrating Peter Obi’s clear chances of successfully challenging President Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 Election. AlhajiAtikuAbubakar, a nearly 80 year old politician, a serial contestant of Presidential Elections since 1993 is about to constitute a stumbling block to Peter Obi’s emergence from the ADC as the party’s Presidential candidate. In the view of the above deliberate efforts by Nigerian politicians, in connivance with their Igbo greedy and selfish counterparts one believers that the 2027 Presidential Election offer Ndi –Igbo another chance to clinch the Presidency through the popular Mr. Peter Obi.

General Buhari from the North of the Nigeria having completed his 2 Terms of eight years, it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete a two-term tenure of eight Years. In the Southern Nigeria, the South-West and South-South have each had their turns in occupying the Nigerian Presidential Seat through General Obasanjo eight Years, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan five Years and Chief Bola Tinubu four Years by 2027. It is only the South-East that is yet to have a shot at the Presidency of Nigeria since 1967. A country whose Coat of Arms bears the insignia of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress and whose National Anthem contains the prayer to God to help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed cannot continually propagate these ideals in a situation where its major component is denied its rights, priviledges and opportunities.

The late sages Chief Edwin Clarke and Chief OluAdebanjo, in their departing words to the nation in 2023 firmly declared for their equity and justice to prevail in Nigeria. Mr. Peter Obi an Igbo man should be allowed to be President of Nigeria. In the alternative the Igbos should be allowed to secede from the country and have their Biafran nation. The words of these elder have become eternal words of wisdom.

It is the turn of Ndi Igbo to be President of Nigeria through Mr. Peter Obi, even if for only four years. If this equitable and fair disposition will again be denied Ndi-Igbo, the President should through the National Assembly approve the conduct of a Plebiscite in the South-East States of Nigeria with a view to peacefully grant Ndi-Igbo their Republic of Biafra.

In Igbo parlance it is said that (I ma njuogigajuochi cha), translation – You cannot be driving your vehicle on the road while refusing to give way to the vehicle behind you. You must take one course of action.

For the Igbo politicians who have always constituted themselves into agent of opposition and sabotage of Igbo interests. Ndi-Igbo have listed you in the Hall of Infamy and you must remain Judases, the fate of whom will be yours now and in your next world. You know yourselves and Ndigbo know you and you are eternally condemned. No need to display your names publicly.

•Chief Sam Ekpe wrote From Enugwu–Ukwu