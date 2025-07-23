Remove My Name from Wanted List, Igboho Tells FG

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), yesterday called on the federal government to remove his name from its wanted list and prioritise security in the South-west region.

He made the call during a visit to the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao in his palace.

Adeyemo, who came to the monarch’s palace with an entourage, said his visit was to seek the royal backing of Oba Alao for his full freedom and reintegration into Nigeria.

According to him, “I am not happy that I am not free in my own fatherland. I want the federal government to remove my name from its wanted list because I am not a criminal. A lot of people are threatening to kill me; I cannot sleep in my house. The other time I went to the Nigerian embassy in Germany to obtain a passport, they told me the federal government had written to them that I was on the wanted list. I just want to be free. The security situation in the South-west is alarming and demands urgent attention.”

He expressed deep appreciation to Oba Alao for his unwavering support throughout his ordeal, saying: “Oba Olugbon is one of the traditional rulers who stood by me, supported me, and encouraged me. I do not take that love for granted.”

While speaking on regional security, Adeyemo urged the government to appoint competent individuals to safeguard the South-west, stating that if they cannot let him to handle it, it should be assigned to a capable person and he will give his full support.

In his remarks, the Olugbon described Adeyemo as a true patriot whose activism contributed to the emergence of a Yoruba president, assuring him of his royal backing with a promise to engage the Alaafin of Oyo and other stakeholders to secure his total freedom.

“You are not a criminal. Your efforts played a role in the emergence of a Yoruba president. I appeal to President Bola Tinubu to pardon you and fully restore your rights. I also urge all South West governors to speak with one voice and approach the President on your behalf. Enough of your time abroad—we need you back home,” the monarch said.

Oba Alao further recommended Adeyemo for a leadership role in the security architecture of the South West region, saying: “The federal government may have its national security plans, but for the South-west, I recommend Sunday Igboho. He has demonstrated the capacity. I will send a formal recommendation to the governors and President Tinubu within the next 48 hours.”

He then expressed confidence in the continuity of Yoruba leadership at the federal level, maintaining that Senator Tinubu will complete eight years as President as a Yoruba man will be in the presidency until 2031.