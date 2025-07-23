  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Radda Certified Fit to Resume Duties

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, DikkoUmaru Radda, has been discharged from the hospital, where he received medical attention following an auto accident on his journey from Katsina  toDaura.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said Radda’s medical expert had certified him fit to resume his official functions with immediate effect.

He expressed profound gratitude to all Katsina State citizens, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across Nigeria, who offered prayers, support, and goodwill messages during his brief hospitalisation.

“I am deeply touched by the overwhelming prayers and support from our people. This demonstration of love strengthens my commitment to serving Katsina State with renewed vigour and dedication.

“The Governor looks forward to delivering the Building Your Future transformational agenda for the development and prosperity of Katsina State,” the statement added.

