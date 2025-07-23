PSC Pledges to Rid Police Force of Drug Addicts, Seeks NDLEA’s Assistance

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has vowed to get rid of drug addicts in the Nigeria Police Force and also invited the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to assist it in achieving the objective.

Stating it is dangerous to give firearms to drug addicts, the Commission vowed that it is poised to flush out such officers from the Police Force.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, IkechukwuAni, said the Chairman of the Commission, DIG HashimuArgungu (Rtd), made this pledge on Tuesday when he led the management team of the Commission on a scheduled visit to the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA and his management team at the Corporate Headquarters of the agency.

Speaking during the official visit to the NDLEA, Argungu invited the agency to join the commission in all the processes of screening prospective Nigerians who are desirous of joining the Nigeria Police Force.

The chairman, who was received by Brigadier General BubaMarwa, chairman of the agency, said there was a need for a functional partnership between the commission and the agency in the fight to eradicate drug abuse in the Nigeria Police.

He commended the Agency for the assistance in screening intakes of the Police Academy Wudil, Kano, which has drastically reduced the incidence of drug addiction among students of the academy.

The PSC Chairman said there was a need to upscale this assistance to cover the recruitment processes in the Nigeria Police Force.

“We want you to assist us in fishing out the drug addicts who obviously should not be allowed to get in and corrupt the system. We want to get it right and get the Police to work,” said, applauding his host for his track record of excellence in the service of the nation.

The host, Brigadier General BubaMarwa (Rtd), in his response, pledged the agency’s commitment to assist the commission in sanitising police recruitment.

“We will try our best to bring the menace to an end, but it requires intelligence sharing and intelligence training,” he noted.

General Marwa said there was also a need to visit police barracks and police training colleges for advocacy and counselling.