  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Pension Industry Hosts Cancer Awareness Session

Business | 1 hour ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) recently held a Knowledge Sharing Session (KSS) focused on cancer awareness for young professionals.

PenOp said the exercise was part of its continuous efforts to promote knowledge sharing and overall well-being within the industry, 

It further said the two-hour session was aimed at sensitising participants to the risks associated with cervical and prostate cancers, and the importance of early detection.  Participants were encouraged to adopt preventive health practices and undergo regular health screenings.

The session was facilitated by Dr. Oluwatimilehin, a medical expert, who provided practical insights into the causes, prevention, and early detection of cancer. He began by explaining the basic differences between malignant and benign tumours, stressing the importance of regular check-ups and prioritising personal health, particularly among working professionals. Focusing on cervical cancer, Oluwatimilehin noted that it was  the second most common cancer in women globally and is primarily caused by high-risk HPV infections. He encouraged preventive measures such as HPV vaccination for children aged 8–14, regular  Pap smears, safe sex practices, healthy  lifestyle habits among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.