Pension Industry Hosts Cancer Awareness Session

Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) recently held a Knowledge Sharing Session (KSS) focused on cancer awareness for young professionals.

PenOp said the exercise was part of its continuous efforts to promote knowledge sharing and overall well-being within the industry,

It further said the two-hour session was aimed at sensitising participants to the risks associated with cervical and prostate cancers, and the importance of early detection. Participants were encouraged to adopt preventive health practices and undergo regular health screenings.

The session was facilitated by Dr. Oluwatimilehin, a medical expert, who provided practical insights into the causes, prevention, and early detection of cancer. He began by explaining the basic differences between malignant and benign tumours, stressing the importance of regular check-ups and prioritising personal health, particularly among working professionals. Focusing on cervical cancer, Oluwatimilehin noted that it was the second most common cancer in women globally and is primarily caused by high-risk HPV infections. He encouraged preventive measures such as HPV vaccination for children aged 8–14, regular Pap smears, safe sex practices, healthy lifestyle habits among others.