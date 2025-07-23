PDP Critical NEC Meeting Holds Tomorrow

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would commence tomorrow, Thursday July 24.

The announcement was made by the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement he signed on Tuesday adding that the meeting will hold at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Ologunagba explained that the meeting, which will start on Wednesday will end on Friday, July 25.

According to schedule of the meetings, the National Working Committee (NWC) – Wednesday July 23, 2024, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja; Pre-NEC Meetings – July 23, 2025.

National Caucus Meeting: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, by 7:00 p.m, at the Bauchi StateLodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting – Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, by 11.00a.m.

101st National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting – Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wdata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, by 2.00 p.m.

Post National Executive Committee (NEC) Activities/Meetings – Friday, July 25, 2025.

Expected attendees include the PDP National Chairman, serving and former Presidents and Vice Presidents who are party members, and all members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), including its Chairman and Secretary.