Participants in ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ Commend Govt Efforts to Promote Healthy Lifestyle

Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Lagos Governor, Damilare Orimoloye, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Lagos State Government to the monthly aerobics programme ‘Keep-Fit-Lagos 8.0’ held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Orimoloye commended the turn out of participants at the latest installment, noting that the initiative was created to promote physical and mental wellness among Lagosians while encouraging residents to embrace healthy lifestyle.

Participants from all walks of life and kids had the opportunity to exercise their body and mind under the guidance of instructors and fitness experts.

Before the commencement of the aerobic sessions, participants had their vitals checked by professionals and providers who were on hand to conduct tests for people to know their medical health status.

While assuring stakeholders that the monthly initiative will hold across the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas of the state, Orimoloye noted that physical and mental consciousness are very germane in the life of the people.

In his own remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports Marketing and Administration, Onaopepo Adu said the event has awaken Lagosians interest to be intentional about physical fitness and general well-being of humanity.

While urging residents to prioritize their physical and mental wellness through regular exercise, Fitness expert, Maje Ayida expressed excitement with what the initiative has achieved so far, as residents develop more enthusiasm about physical and mental wellness.

Some of the participants who lauded the initiative, thanked the Lagos State Government for creating the platform to promoting the culture of healthy living, social inclusion and engaging the youth positively.

The next edition Keep-Fit-Lagos is expected to hold in Ikorodu – a new venue for the first time as the initiative will hold in various centers across the five divisions of Lagos State.