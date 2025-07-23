  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Omosehin, CIIN Commends IMT Digital Insurance Conference

Business | 1 hour ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Commissioner for Insurance (CFI), Mr.  Ayo Olusegun Omosehin, and the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, have both commended  the annual Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) Conference for its transformative role in accelerating digital adoption and innovation in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

The insurance leaders made the commendation during the Opening Ceremony of the maiden edition of the CIIN Insurance Awareness Week, held in Lagos. The event, which has the theme,“Insurance for All: Securing Nigeria’s Future,” brought together key insurance stakeholders, policymakers, technology professionals, and experts to discuss the future of insurance in Nigeria.

Ilori commended the consistent and rich discussions, as well as the relevance of the collaborative showcases, through which the annual engagement event has highlighted the importance of a technology-first approach in reforming the Nigerian insurance industry. In his remarks, Omosehin commended the work of IMT in reshaping the industry through innovation and the Convener’s commitment over the years.

He said digital innovation was no longer optional adding that rather it was essential to the growth and relevance of insurance in today’s Nigeria, adding that platforms like Insurance Meets Tech were not just forums for discussion but engines of disruption that were modernising how we engage with the insuring public. 

“I want to commend the Convener for this disruptive idea, calling all to embrace technology and build the trust necessary to deepen insurance penetration across all strata of society,” he said

The founding convener of the conference, Odion Aleobua, thanked the insurance thought leaders for the kind words, saying, “We are deeply honoured by the endorsement of Nigeria’s insurance leadership—Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin and CIIN President, Mrs Yetunde Ilori.”

