NDDC 25th Anniversary: Ogbuku’s Leadership Creating Enabling Environment in Niger Delta

In the last 25 years, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been the major vehicle for the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region. Having passed through various leaderships, the current leadership, led by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Commission, has achieved remarkable success in the development of the region. Taking off on the wings of the Oil Minerals Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 2000, the NDDC has grown into a symbol of federal presence in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

THISDAY observed, in the past week, how the NDDC celebrated its achievements, beginning with a thanksgiving service in Akure, Ondo State, on 6 July, drawing stakeholders and Niger Deltans to express gratitude to God for the Commission’s journey so far. The celebration moved from spiritual reflection and thanksgiving to strategic communication, with a World Press Conference held in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday, 7 July. There, members of the Fourth Estate across all media gathered in what was perhaps the most extensive media engagement of its kind. The NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Ogbuku, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to its motto of “making a difference.”

Dr. Ogbuku stated that the President gave them a marching order during their inauguration to positively turn things around in the Niger Delta region, noting that the presidential directive has continued to guide the Board and Management as they pursue legacy projects across the region. “The NDDC, which came on the back of other intervention agencies, was mandated to drive development in Nigeria’s oil-rich region. Its mission is to facilitate the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerating and politically peaceful.”

Developmental Achievements in the Niger Delta Region

From electricity restoration in Ondo to road linkages in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, the NDDC’s impact was showcased in clear, tangible terms. “We commissioned the 45-km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa in Ondo State,” Dr. Ogbuku recalled, “bringing electricity back to 25 local governments after 15 years in darkness.” This was just one of several landmark interventions highlighted during the press briefing, underscoring the Commission’s renewed vigour under the current leadership.

The Managing Director spoke about the setbacks caused by years of instability in leadership. “Frequent changes in management and boards have slowed our progress,” he admitted. “But today, we are targeting legacy projects. Our mandate is to complete those critical projects.” He emphasised that the Commission had transitioned from a transactional mindset to one of transformation, including the digitisation of procurement processes to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking on changing the narrative and institutional reforms, Dr. Ogbuku said: “We have led a strategic paradigm shift, embracing a new approach centred on transparency, accountability, and stakeholder collaboration to reposition the NDDC as a development catalyst rather than a bureaucratic entity. Through the initiative of the Board and Management, we have restructured the administrative architecture of the Commission back to its 13 statutory Directorates, and introduced robust Corporate Governance protocols, including KPIs and SOPs, through collaboration with KPMG. This formalised a value-driven institutional culture anchored on ethics and performance.”

He mentioned other flagship projects across five states delivered within 10 days in May 2024, to include roads, bridges, and power infrastructure. According to him, in Abia, the Commission delivered the Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road; the 27km Ogbia-Nembe Road (Bayelsa State); 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Iwang-Opulom Road; the 600m Ibeno Bridge in Akwa Ibom State; the 45km dual-circuit 33KV feeder line (Omotosho-Okitipupa) in Ondo State; and a 15MVA 33/11KV substation (Amufi) in Edo State.

On health and social welfare intervention, he disclosed: “We constructed modern Primary Healthcare Centres, revived free medical programmes delivering over 20,000 surgeries, treated 45,000 patients, and distributed essential supplies to rural communities.”

On education, skills development, sustainable energy, and security enhancement, he also told media representatives at the conference that: “We have revitalised the Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme, rehabilitated schools, and distributed educational materials. We have aligned youth empowerment by transitioning the Youth Volunteer Programme into a 10,000-trainee internship programme (₦50,000/month) and launching the Project HOPE skills initiative. We have deployed over 7,000 solar-powered streetlights across all nine states in the region. This has improved security, public safety, and clean energy adoption, and is potentially creating carbon credit opportunities.”

He added that the NDDC has shown serious commitment in agriculture and livelihood support: “The NDDC has partnered with cassava farmers and the ITF Skill-Up Artisan Scheme to elevate productivity and equip youths with trade and entrepreneurship skills.”

In his speech at the conference, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, stressed the importance of collaboration, particularly with the media, whom he described as “critical stakeholders” in advancing development. The Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, noted that the celebrations would run until Saturday, 12 July, culminating in a gala night and plenary session in Port Harcourt.

Perhaps the most significant message from the silver jubilee celebration is the renewed hope that the Niger Delta can finally experience holistic and sustainable development. According to Ogbuku, “Through the initiative of the Board and Management, we have restructured the administrative architecture of the Commission to its 13 statutory Directorates and introduced robust Corporate Governance protocols. This formalised a value-driven institutional culture anchored on ethics and performance.”

As the week-long celebrations continue across different states in the region, the NDDC appears determined not just to celebrate its past but to chart a bold course for the future. The people of the Niger Delta are watching—hopeful that the next 25 years will be defined not by promises but by lasting progress that transforms lives and communities, truly making a difference. The celebration also featured a movie premiere titled “Making a Difference”, which traced the Commission’s journey and told stories of transformation in communities once plagued by underdevelopment. For many observers, the film served as both an emotional tribute and a powerful reminder of the NDDC’s role in shaping the destiny of the region.

The Governing Board and Management of the NDDC have again proven to Nigerians—particularly the people of the oil-bearing Niger Delta region—that history does matter. They have also shown clearly that extraordinary personalities can upturn calculations and permutations. The above assertion was evidenced by the torrents of praise, accolades, and commendations poured on the Commission and its Management and Board by critical stakeholders during its week-long 25th anniversary celebration.

NDDC Receives Appraisal, Observation in Ondo, Imo, Delta and at Plenary in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Beginning with Ondo State, one of the NDDC mandate states, Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, hailed the management of the NDDC for the peace and development currently prevailing in the Niger Delta region. He said the Commission, under the current Management and Board, has succeeded in bridging developmental gaps in the region, noting that NDDC’s emphasis on partnerships and collaboration aimed at driving sustainable development across the Niger Delta has ushered in unprecedented progress.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke at the thanksgiving service of the NDDC held at St. Thomas’s Anglican Church, Akure, the Ondo State capital, stressed that the Commission has undoubtedly lived up to its established mandate, commending the Board and Management for their exemplary leadership and commitment. He hailed the Commission’s dedication to project conception, implementation, and completion, noting that the NDDC has established a culture of delivery and that the region would no longer witness the abandonment of projects as was the case in the past.

Aiyedatiwa said: “As we celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the NDDC, we must acknowledge the progress we have made and also recognise that there is still much work to be done, as the Niger Delta region continues to face significant development challenges, and we must work together to address these issues. I urge the NDDC to continue to improve on its activities, ensuring that projects are tailored to the needs of the communities we serve. Let us work together to unlock the potential of our region, promote economic growth and enhance the lives of our people. We are partners in progress, unity, and development.”

In Asaba, the Delta State capital, it was the same rain of praise. The Asaba monarch, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Epiphany Azinge, was full of praise for the NDDC for its achievements in the past 25 years.

Obi Azinge spoke when Ebie led a delegation of the Commission’s Board and Management to pay a courtesy visit to him in his palace in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The Royal Father commended the NDDC for its interventions in several sectors across the Niger Delta region. He expressed delight with the foreign postgraduate scholarship programme, which had helped many youths from the Niger Delta upgrade their knowledge. He also acknowledged the contributions of the NDDC Chairman, whom he said had served the Delta State Government in different capacities. He noted that Ebie served meritoriously as Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and later, Secretary to the State Government. The monarch thanked the NDDC for selecting Asaba as the venue for some of the activities marking its 25th anniversary, such as a press conference and the movie premiere.

In Imo State, President Bola Tinubu commended the people of the Niger Delta region, particularly the youths and women, for demonstrating solidarity with his administration and supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The President’s message was conveyed by Dr. Ogbuku, during the Youth and Women Conference in Owerri, the State capital, as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the NDDC. Ogbuku announced that President Tinubu had mandated him to extend his gratitude to the youths and women of the Niger Delta for their support and cooperation. He noted that last year (2024), when youths across the country were preparing for protests against the administration of President Tinubu, sponsored by some politicians, the Niger Delta youths and women stood solidly behind the President. He stated: “In that gathering, the people of the Niger Delta took their fate in their hands and resolved that they were not going to be part of the protest. So, while some other parts of Nigeria were boiling, the Niger Delta was very peaceful.

“I want to let you know that part of his gratitude is what he has delegated the NDDC to do. That is why he has not taken his eyes off the Niger Delta Development Commission, as the only way he can reach out to you is through the Commission’s activities.” Ogbuku stated that the NDDC had achieved significant progress in its 25 years, and the role of the youth and women must be acknowledged. “We felt the youth and women must be recognised through a programme specifically meant for them. Hence, today, this programme is taking place, where youths and women from different parts of the Niger Delta are together for us to also update you on what we have done so far, our programmes, and plans for the youths and women as we turn a new leaf to start a new journey after 25 years.”

In Rivers State, NDDC celebrated Arts and Culture. Dr. Ogbuku, who spoke at the end of a cultural street parade featuring representatives from the nine states of the Niger Delta region—Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers—described the Arts and Culture Day organised by the Commission as a demonstration of the fact that the Niger Delta region is peaceful. Ogbuku said the art and cultural parade was meant to foster cordial relationships among the people of the Niger Delta. “We are here today to foster conviviality amongst ourselves as the people of the Niger Delta; to network amongst ourselves, to build relationships and to bond as a people. Just the way we did during the Niger Delta Sports Festival, which was the first of its kind, we are here today in Port Harcourt to build conviviality amongst ourselves, love among the people of the Niger Delta. We might differ in tribes, but the Niger Delta is one, Nigeria is one.”

At the plenary of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the NDDC, held at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, the NDDC received accolades for its performance in the region from stakeholders, including President Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, other National Assembly members, Ministers, and others.

In his remarks, President Tinubu reaffirmed the significance of the Niger Delta region to Nigeria’s economic prosperity, describing it as “the goose that lays the golden egg”. The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, commended the NDDC leadership for their efforts to improve the Commission’s service delivery and encouraged them to sustain the momentum and continue working towards enhancing the region’s development.

His words: “Beyond infrastructural development, the NDDC must continue to prioritise human capital development, as it remains the primary index of progress. Projects and programmes that directly impact the lives of ordinary people in rural communities must be prioritised. In this regard, I commend the Board and Management for the ‘Light Up the Niger Delta’ initiative, which has not only reduced night crimes and enhanced security but has also extended trading hours and improved social life across the region.

“I also urge you to place special emphasis on empowering the youth and women of the region. The NDDC must constructively engage the youth, steering them away from violence and militancy towards entrepreneurship and other legitimate means of self-development. This administration prioritises youth development, and I encourage the NDDC to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth Development to leverage the various initiatives available. Furthermore, there can be no sustainable development without peace, security of lives and property, and adherence to the rule of law. The NDDC must continue to work towards sustaining peace in the region.”

On his part, former President Goodluck Jonathan stressed the need for continuity in the leadership of the NDDC to ensure that development projects are completed and not abandoned. He decried the frequent changes in the leadership of the NDDC.

Jonathan said: “The frequent changes of the leadership of the NDDC have been a problem for the development. When we listened to the keynote address, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala observed that the Commission abandoned numerous projects. They were not abandoned because the managers of the NDDC wanted to do so, but the frequent changes made it that way. When planning is impossible or time is limited, agencies resort to contractor-driven projects instead of those based on planning. From what the chairman said, over these 25 years, we have had 11 CEOs of the NDDC. That means that the CEO on average is two years, three months. So, two years, three months—how can you plan? How can you finish projects that are significant to the region?”

The former Bayelsa State Governor commended President Tinubu for retaining Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the NDDC, a move he said showed that the President was interested in developing the region. “We are here celebrating because he (Ogbuku) has stayed a little more than two years. Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him in 2022, I think November or so, but he resumed duty on 4 January 2023. Tinubu came on board in May 2023. If Tinubu were not interested in developing this region, he would have removed him and given the appointment to another person. He would have been just five months in office. Nobody would have heard about Ogbuku. We hear about Oyema Ugochukwu and Timi Alaibe because they stayed for a reasonable time, and within that period, they were able to put things on the ground that people remember.”

Jonathan, however, urged the agency not to relent but to deepen its commitments to performance-driven and inclusive governance—one that prioritises long-term impacts over short-term, politically motivated projects. “We must continually emphasise that the future of the Niger Delta does not rest solely on oil and gas. It lies in agriculture, education, digital innovation, tourism, and renewable energy. True sustainability requires preparing our region for a post-oil economy, the transition that must begin now.”