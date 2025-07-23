NANS Hails AIG Fayoade’s Intervention in Arrest of LASU Female Student

Sunday Ehigiator

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Lagos State, has commended the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, Adegoke Fayoade, for his prompt and decisive action in securing the release of a female student of Lagos State University (LASU) who was allegedly arrested based on a misleading petition filed by her landlord.

The incident, which gained traction on social media last weekend, involved the student being forcibly arrested on July 18 by operatives of Zone 2 following a petition filed by her landlord.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, NANS JCC Lagos State, Abdul-Raheem Abdul-Quadri, and Public Relations Officer (PRO), NANS JCC Lagos State, Ridwan Ajayi, the student had previously lodged a complaint of harassment and intimidation against the landlord at the Igando Police Division, a report the landlord allegedly ignored.

Rather than respond to police invitations, the landlord allegedly filed a counter-petition at Zone 2 with the intent of using police machinery to punish the student.

In a swift response after being notified by the Lagos State University Students’ Union (LASUSU), the NANS Lagos leadership, intervened by contacting AIG Fayoade. Their appeal led to the release of the student on bail around 6 a.m. the following morning.

Demonstrating what NANS described as “rare statesmanship and professional integrity,” AIG Fayoade convened a fact-finding session on July 21 at the Zone 2 headquarters. In attendance were the landlord, the student and her parents, representatives of LASUSU, senior police officers, and NANS delegates. After a thorough review, the AIG referred the matter back to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for further and impartial investigation.

NANS Lagos praised AIG Fayoade’s “student-sensitive and fatherly” intervention, stating that it did not only prevent a gross miscarriage of justice but also restored faith in the Nigeria Police Force. The body also lauded LASUSU for its solidarity and swift response.

“This collaborative effort between student leadership and law enforcement sends a strong message: Nigerian students will not be silenced, harassed, or intimidated with impunity.

“We urge the police to ensure the landlord’s intent to mislead and abuse official channels is properly investigated and prosecuted if found culpable,” he stated.

Calling for justice and accountability, the body emphasised its readiness to defend the rights and dignity of students across the state.