Lafarge Africa Delivers Record Revenue of N269 Billion in Q2

•Operating profit up 153 percent, profit after tax surges to N84.03 billion

BasseyInyang in Calabar





Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and producer of a range of cement brands, has recorded a sales revenue of N268.63 billion for the second quarter of the 2025 financial year.

A press statement dated July 21, 2025, from the Corporate Affairs Office of the cement manufacturers indicated that sales revenue represents a 70 percent increase from N157.80 billion that was recorded in the corresponding period in 2024.

A breakdown analysis of the unaudited result revealed that operating profit for the company in the second quarter of the financial year also grew from N47.70 billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N120.61 billion, representing a 153 percent significant increase.

The rise in operating profit was largely due to topline growth and operational efficiency of the company.

According to the provisional results released by NGX, Profit After Tax, PAT, for the second quarter rose by 248 percent from N24.16 billion in 2024 to N84.03 billion in the corresponding period in 2025.

This rise could be attributed to strong Operational Performance, relative stability of the Naira with no significant FX losses.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, LoluAlade-Akinyemi, in a statement, explained the exceptional performance recorded by the company in Q2 was driven by innovative product offerings, strategic operation and distribution efficiency.

“Following our impressive Q1 results, Q2 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation.

“We achieved excellent financial results in Q2, with Net Sales growth of 70 percent, Operating Profit up 153 percent, and PAT growth of 248 percent.

“This strong performance closes H1 with a sales and operating profit growth of 75 percent and 144 percent respectively. This performance is driven by our innovative product offerings and strategic operational Initiatives,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

He noted the company remains mindful of the ever-evolving macroeconomic conditions, and is confident to continue to deliver value by focusing on its strategic priorities, while leveraging innovation and green growth, in line with its sustainability ambitions.

“I am deeply grateful to our exceptional team, valued customers, and loyal stakeholders for their unwavering contributions and support of Lafarge Africa.

“Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, your commitment continues to inspire us and strengthen our confidence in the future,” he added.

He disclosed that despite challenges posed by macroeconomic activities on purchasing power, the building industry is projected to sustain its growth trajectory with the company reaping the benefits.

Commenting on projections for the second half of the year, he expressed optimism of a positive outlook, anticipating that the market will maintain a growth rate consistent with the trend from the first half of the year.

“We will continue to capitalise on volume opportunities across our markets while diligently managing our costs. Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, as we pursue our strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions that enhance stakeholder value,” he said.