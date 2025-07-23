  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

House Committee Begins Probe of NNPCL Over Refinery Rehabilitation Projects 

Nigeria | 21 minutes ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into the state of Nigeria’s refinery rehabilitation projects.

Checks revealed that the Port Harcourt refinery, which recently commenced production after a turnaround maintenance, which gulped millions of dollars has ceased production.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was already probing the disbursement of $1.5 billion allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740 million released for the Kaduna refinery, and $657 million approved for the Warri refinery.

However, the committee noted that its decision to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was made at a special session following the review of  numerous petitions and complaints from the general public.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement Wednesday said these petitions include serious allegations of fraud, mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds committed to the rehabilitation of refineries.

He stressed that the committee was particularly concerned about the apparent lack of accountability from those assigned to monitor the progress — ranging from refinery managers to NNPCL officials — who provided regular updates and site visits. 

Ugochinyere said the goal was to uncover why, despite heavy financial investments, the refinery remained non-functional, shut down and surrounded by confusion and controversy.

He said: “The House Committee, following a special session and after reviewing numerous petitions and complaints from the general public, has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into the state of Nigeria’s refinery rehabilitation projects. 

“The committee noted that these petitions include serious allegations of fraud, mismanagement and possible misappropriation of public funds committed to the rehabilitation of refineries.

“While acknowledging that relevant security and investigative agencies may already be handling aspects of the matter, its legislative responsibility is to conduct a fact-finding exercise on behalf of the people. 

“The goal is to uncover why, despite heavy financial investments, the refinery remains non-functional, shut down and surrounded by confusion and controversy.

*The refineries are public assets belonging to the federation—jointly owned by both federal and state governments—and that it is the duty of the National Assembly to provide the Nigerian people with clear answers. Citizens are rightly asking: What happened? Was the public deceived? Was the project sabotaged?”

Ugochinyere emphasised that at the core of the committee’s inquiry was whether the refinery rehabilitation was executed according to the terms and technical specifications outlined in the contracts.

According to him, “If so, why is the facility not operational? If not, did the contractors fail? Were there consequences for non-performance? Was there evidence of misappropriation, shady dealings, or a breakdown in oversight?”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.