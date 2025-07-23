House Committee Begins Probe of NNPCL Over Refinery Rehabilitation Projects 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into the state of Nigeria’s refinery rehabilitation projects.

Checks revealed that the Port Harcourt refinery, which recently commenced production after a turnaround maintenance, which gulped millions of dollars has ceased production.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was already probing the disbursement of $1.5 billion allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740 million released for the Kaduna refinery, and $657 million approved for the Warri refinery.

However, the committee noted that its decision to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was made at a special session following the review of numerous petitions and complaints from the general public.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement Wednesday said these petitions include serious allegations of fraud, mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds committed to the rehabilitation of refineries.

He stressed that the committee was particularly concerned about the apparent lack of accountability from those assigned to monitor the progress — ranging from refinery managers to NNPCL officials — who provided regular updates and site visits.

Ugochinyere said the goal was to uncover why, despite heavy financial investments, the refinery remained non-functional, shut down and surrounded by confusion and controversy.

“While acknowledging that relevant security and investigative agencies may already be handling aspects of the matter, its legislative responsibility is to conduct a fact-finding exercise on behalf of the people.

“The goal is to uncover why, despite heavy financial investments, the refinery remains non-functional, shut down and surrounded by confusion and controversy.

*The refineries are public assets belonging to the federation—jointly owned by both federal and state governments—and that it is the duty of the National Assembly to provide the Nigerian people with clear answers. Citizens are rightly asking: What happened? Was the public deceived? Was the project sabotaged?”

Ugochinyere emphasised that at the core of the committee’s inquiry was whether the refinery rehabilitation was executed according to the terms and technical specifications outlined in the contracts.

According to him, “If so, why is the facility not operational? If not, did the contractors fail? Were there consequences for non-performance? Was there evidence of misappropriation, shady dealings, or a breakdown in oversight?”