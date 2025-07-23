GREAT EXPECTATIONS AT FAAN

The Ganduje-led board promises to reposition the operational efficiency of the agency, writes ALIYU IBRAHIM

The aviation sub sector of the Nigerian economy, within the 25 months period of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, has recorded very impressive scorecard. This success story is amply guided by the energetic and creatively intelligent young mind, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He has been able to usher in people-oriented value-additions in driving the development of the day-to-day functions of the Ministry.

These, he had done to the admiration of eminent Nigerians, who on a daily basis, offer patronage to flight transportation shuttles within and outside the shores of Nigeria, thus, contributing to the economy of the Nigerian state. Festus Keyamo has equally gotten very positive commendation from his principal, President Tinubu over milestone achievements, made so far in the nation’s aviation industry.

Perhaps, it is with a view to complementing these achievements that President Tinubu recently constituted the new Board of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headed by no less an eminent Nigerian and scholar than, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who recently resigned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress party {APC}.

As Dr. Ganduje assumes office as the Chairman, Board of Directors of FAAN, there are lots of expectations from Nigerians, particularly, the few privileged ones, who patronize the airline flight services in their official and private engagements.

Alhaji Ganduje, no doubt, sets defining pathways on how best he intends to make this Federal Agency, vibrant, resourceful, goal-oriented and financial self – sufficient, given the visionary ideas he is bringing to the table as the new Chairman of FAAN. Having hinted about his strategies and plan-of-action which includes the culture of financial self-sufficiency, aiming to redefine the agency’s revenue streams apart from the traditional annual statutory budgetary allocations.

This inward-looking plan-of-action, Umar Ganduje, believes, would help immensely in repositioning the operational efficiencies of the agency in service delivery as well as offering well defined and enhanced motivational incentives to the entire workforce, guided by the social psychology reality principle which says that motivational incentives in a workplace have very strong ways of reinforcing highly proficient productivity.

A brilliant academic, bureaucrat and one-time local government administrator in the early days of military rule, Dr. Ganduje has always had a knack for thoroughness in any official assignments.

What the new Board would certainly do for now is to begin initial study of the terrain, seek alternative ideas, concepts and also understudy how similar agencies, across the world, are run and proffer novel concepts that the management can leverage to move the agency forward. The overall work plan of the new Board, is between the members and the executive management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, headed by the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.

Going by current global operational standards and practice, it would be a welcome idea, if the new Board works in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu’s government, that aims at exploring new revenue streams, including non-aeronautical sources such as retail, advertising, and real estate. This is expected to reduce the agency’s dependence on traditional revenue sources and increase its financial stability. Enhancing lines of productivity as well as moves to streamline internal operations with the management of the FAAN would also on stream. This includes implementing cost-saving measures and investing in technology to improve airport operations.

From the official records, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria is presently deploying institutional efforts aimed at engaging the key players of the industry to facilitate the transactional option of tidying up business opportunities under the platform of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP’s) with a view to expanding frontiers within the private sector stakeholders. This is designed to explore potential partnerships and investments that would encourage indigenous investors and allied partners. This is expected to bring in new capital and expertise, enhancing the agency’s ability to deliver world-class airport services.

Listening to his opening remarks on the day the new Board was constituted, Dr. Ganduje spoke with the wisdom of a philosopher, experienced technocrat and bureaucrat, when he said, “I hereby pledge the commitment and support of the board members in ensuring the progress of FAAN and the Ministry of Aviation & Aerospace Development “. In his words, “As a board, we will assist you in moving this ministry to the next level,” stressing that ” there is no doubt that we will study the Act that establishes FAAN in order to see our or determine our boundaries, or area of administrative limitations, so that we do not exceed our boundary”.

Guided by his knowledge-base, administrative experience and competences as onetime Local Government sole administrator, Deputy Governor and Executive Governor, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, offers a tie-back to the animated political cum social problem that had over the decades brought about frictions between career civil servants and political appointees, particularly, between appointed board members and high ranking members of the executive management in any agency of government, when he recalled that “this is a common problem between the boards and the executive management and the ministries”.

And speaking with the strides of an experienced class room teacher, versed with the teaching methodologies of his students, Umar Ganduje said, “So we are fully conscious of this”.

On the proper way to go in pursuing their primary assignment schedules as Chairman and members of the FAAN, particularly in keeping to the institutional tenets that guide the policy directives of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said, “Therefore, the board members and I will study the Act establishing FAAN, so that we do not go out of bounds, in order that we do not overshoot. But at the same time, we do not exhibit mediocrity by not doing what we are expected to do”.

Offering a note of assurance, which a well cultured, disciplined and responsible elder would give to encourage personalities, in their middle and late adulthood, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling APC confidently re-assured thus: “I will assure you that, in conjunction with the executive management, we as members of the Board, will ensure service delivery, would not be compromised”.

According to Ganduje, “This is because, service delivery, is the whole essence of FAAN. Service delivery and this service delivery, is becoming more and more complicated, because there are so many stakeholders, institutions, both at the national and the international levels. And we must be conscious of the fact that Nigeria as a country, being a leading country in Africa, is looked up to for direction and positive examples. Therefore, it is for these reasons, that we must, exhibit our services to the best international standards.”

It is projected that the Ganduje’s initiatives, when implemented and harvested, could significantly boost Nigeria’s aviation sector, enhancing the country’s global visibility, economic complementarity, competitiveness and growth.

The Umar Ganduje led Board represents an assemblage of corporate and experienced professionals with diverse competences.

All members of board are aware that Nigerians look up them to demonstrate the highest standards of honesty, transparency, and dedication in their official dealings, by using transparency and accountability as guide-points throughout the duration of their operational tenure.

The Board, in synergy with the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, should also move to elicit strong fidelity towards maintaining a smooth-sailing stakeholder expectations, by assuring air travelers and allied users of air-related aviation service delivery engagements and services that their tenure would not be business as usual.

Dr. Ibrahim, MFR, a political scientist, is the National Convener, National Agenda for Tinubu 2027