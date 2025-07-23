Gov Sule Kicks off Remodelling of Schools in Nasarawa Mining Communities

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has flagged off the complete remodeling of primary and secondary schools in the mining communities of Ego and Agaza in the Kokona Local Government Area.

The project was carried out by Black Gem New Energy Company Limited, a mining company operating in the area, as part of its community development initiatives in the affected community.

The projects that are part of the company’s corporate social responsibility involve renovating, fencing, and constructing blocks of classrooms at primary and secondary schools in the Ego and Agaza communities.

The governor stated that the construction of the schools, if completed, would enhance the educational standards in the area.

Sule, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, John Mamman, lauded the mining company for the noble initiative. He charged the benefitting communities to take advantage of the schools to send their wards to attain a Western education.

The governor restated his administration’s continued commitment to key policies and programmes that would have a direct bearing on the education sector.

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, representing Kokona East Constituency, Daniel Ogah Ogazi, commended the governor for attracting investors to the state through mining activities.

The traditional ruler of Agwada stated that the company’s presence in the area was a positive omen for the people, as its arrival had begun yielding results through the renovation, construction, and fencing of schools, which will complement government efforts in the state’s education sector.

The Managing Director of the organisation, Mr Andy Zhong, appreciated the governor and the community for providing an enabling environment for the company to operate in the area, adding that the company will discharge its duties effectively and fulfill all its community development agreements and corporate social responsibility commitments.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Kokona Local Government Council, Agbawu Agbawu, thanked Black Stone New Energy Co., Ltd., for its laudable development efforts in the area.