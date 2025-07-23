Gov Radda Seeks N50bn Investment in Katsina’s Carbon Portfolio

Francis Sardaunain Katsina





The Katsina State Governor, DikkoUmaru Radda, has called on foreign and local investors, as well as development partners to invest in the state’s N50 billion Carbon Portfolio.

He equally advocated the adoption of the Katsina Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA) as a national template for Nigeria’s forest economy transformation.

He made the calls at the Nigeria Forest Economy Summit 2025 organized by the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) and Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Climate Change, Prof. Mohammed Al-Amin, the governor revealed that Katsina State has lost 15 per cent of its forest cover with 60 per cent of farmlands battling relentless drought.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda emphasized that these challenges have birthed innovative solutions through KAGGA, launched in April 2025.

He stated the economic potential of Katsina’s forest transformation, projecting the creation of 100,000 green jobs in sustainable forestry and eco-tourism by 2035.

He stressed the initiative will unlock N3.5 billion annually from waste recycling and N4.2 billion from plastic upcycling, while powering industries through a planned $500 million Solar Industrial Park in partnership with Genesis Energy.

He added the state government will protect 50 per cent of farmland through Climate-Smart Agriculture and drought-resistant crops, as well as electrifying 500 rural communities in the state via solar mini-grids.

He noted the green industrialization component of KAGGA will transform forest products into high-value goods, supported by the state’s N50 billion Green Investment Fund and strengthened climate legislation.

Governor Radda said: “We call on investors to invest in Katsina’s Carbon Portfolio through the N50 billion afforestation fund. Adopt KAGGA as a national template to align state policies and champion Border Forest Security by supporting PreCEFI’s.

“Our forests, once imperiled by desertification, deforestation, and conflict, now form the bedrock of a bold new vision. We invite partners to co-create Africa’s first sub-national carbon trade hub, leveraging our expertise in arid-land afforestation.”

Governor Radda described KAGGA as a blueprint to harmonize ecological restoration with economic emancipation in the state.