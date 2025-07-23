Gov Mohammed Flags Off N7.8bn Bauchi Assembly Renovation Project

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has inaugurated a N7.8billion project for the upgrade and remodeling of the State House of Assembly complex.

THISDAY checks revealed that the scope of the project includes the construction of a new Assembly Service Commission building, renovation of the main legislative chamber, refurbishment of the dilapidated administrative block, and renovation of the committee buildings, among other components.

Inaugurating the project at the Assembly premises, Governor Mohammed said the initiative is aimed at providing a more conducive environment for legislative activities in line with his administration’s urban renewal policy.

Governor Mohammed, who said the project will be undertaken under the urban renewal programme of his administration, disclosed that 50 per cent of the N7.8 billion earmarked for the remodeling and upgrading of the State House of Assembly Complex has already been disbursed to the contractor.

He recalled that the Abubakar Umar Secretariat housing the State Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government was also renovated under the same programme to provide a conducive working environment for the public and civil servants that constitute the engine room for governance.

According to him, “All secretariats of the local government councils have been reconstructed and provided with necessary working materials and machineries as a means of improving service delivery at the grassroots.”

“The expansion of the State High Court complex, and award of contract for the completion of 12 new magistrate courts is geared to make it more effective in the discharge of its core functions.”

“The expansion of the State High Court complex, and award of contract for the completion of twelve new magistrate courts is geared to make it more effective in the discharge of its core functions.”

He lauded the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, stressing that the synergy has contributed to the successful execution of people-oriented projects across the state.

He also revealed that alternative office accommodation has been arranged to ensure uninterrupted legislative functions during the remodeling process.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abubakar Sulaiman, described the project as timely and long overdue, noting that the Assembly complex has not undergone any major renovation since its construction nearly two decades ago.

While expressing the House’s deep appreciation to the governor, he described the renovation as both a physical renewal and a reaffirmation of democratic commitment.

Suleiman also praised the synergy between the executive and legislative arms, saying it had significantly enhanced legislative productivity and impact.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, commended Governor Mohammed for his foresight, and urged lawmakers to see the upgrade project as a call to greater service.

The Emir commended the administration’s inclusive governance style, declaring that, “Democracy must not only be practiced, it must be dignified.”

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule and the Chairman of the State Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Bappa Haruna Disina, commended the Governor for extending his administration’s development strides to the legislature.

Speaking on behalf of the contracting firm, Architect Ruben Okoye assured the people that the project will be delivered within 12 months and in full compliance with the specification.