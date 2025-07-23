Former Federal Lawmaker, Amuda-Kannike, Dumps PDP in Kwara, Joins ADC

*Says ADC remains the only credible opposition to APC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A close associate of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and former lawmaker representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Garba Amuda-Kannike, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amuda-Kannike however said that, ADC has remained a credible alternative for his political expression, participation and encouragement that would usher in good governance in the country.

Amuda-Kannike stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists shortly after stakeholders meeting held with the party’s loyalists, and grassroots mobilizers from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

Amuda-Kannike stated that, “the ADC coalition was formed to provide a credible opposition party in Nigeria, since the ruling party appears to have succeeded in creating chaos within the major opposition parties, particularly the PDP.”

According to him, “PDP, like several other opposition parties in Nigeria, is crumbling under internal sabotage”.

He said, “Moles are planted in major opposition parties to stiffle their operations.

“It’s time to move forward and build a strong, united platform that will make Nigeria arise and shine again. ADC is that vehicle.”

Referencing the story of Pharaoh and Prophet Musa, Amuda-Kannike likened the ruling party’s strategy of planting moles in opposition parties to Pharaoh’s failed attempt to eliminate his prophesied successor.

He said, “What they feared the most will still rise to challenge them — just as Musa was raised in Pharaoh’s own palace. That’s what ADC represents today.”

The former lawmaker clarified that his political allegiance is now firmly with ADC and no longer with PDP, adding that, “I can’t hold unto a party whose interest no longer aligns with his and the majority of his membership. It’s time to chart a new course with ADC”.

He also disclosed that there was no conflict with his former political leaders, associates and subordinates, urging his followers to avoid confrontations and instead promote unity, brotherhood, and issue-based politics in their wards.

As part of immediate action, Hon. Kannike announced that an ADC secretariat would be opened in the coming days and urged attendees to begin massive membership mobilization across all wards.

“This movement is not about sharing money or power now. It’s about building a structure, a movement, and a future,” he affirmed.

He assured members that ADC would practice true internal democracy, where power truly returns to the people, and all founding members present will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the party.

Earlier, Hon. Abdullahi Affiz Asude, ersthwile PDP Youth Leader in Ibagun Ward, also addressed the gathering, asserting that ADC is not founded to wage war on any party or individual but to offer a viable alternative and restore public confidence in participatory democracy.

He acknowledged the growing defection of political heavyweights like David Mark, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rauf Aregbesola, Bolaji Abdullahi, Amuda- Kannike, Zakari Muhammed, Issa Gana and several other top politicians into ADC, saying “the wave is irreversible.”

Also, in attendance was the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in 2023 general election, Hon. Abubakar Basambo, who emphasised the need to nurture the new coalition ADC, as it remains the only credible alternative to APC led government.