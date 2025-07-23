FG Launches New Policy Guideline to Fast-track Elimination of HIV

OnyebuchiEzigbo in Abuja





In a bid to fast-track the elimination of paediatric HIV, the federal government on Tuesday launched two national policy documents in Abuja.

First Lady, Senator OluremiTinubu, unveiled the policy guidelines at the National HIV Health Sector Symposium held at Abuja Continental Hotel.

The event, themed, “Advancing PMTCT and Paediatric HIV Coverage in Nigeria,” brought together key stakeholders in the health sector to assess progress, address existing gaps, while mobilising efforts towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV in the country

The first lady, represented by Minister of Women Affairs, HajiyaImaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, restated the government’s commitment to safeguarding maternal and child health.

She described the launch of the national policy documents as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey to end paediatric HIV, emphasising the importance of integrating prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment in routine maternal and child healthcare services.

In his keynote address on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. IziaqAdekunleSalako, reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Salako, who also represented Pate at the symposium, stated that Nigeria was making steady progress in PMTCT and paediatric HIV coverage, but more remained to be done.

He cited recent achievements, including a rise in PMTCT coverage to 66 per cent, early infant diagnosis to 57 per cent, and paediatric anti-retroviral therapy (ART) coverage from 29 per cent to 74 per cent as of 2024.

Salako stated, “Despite these improvements, Nigeria still records more than 9,000 new paediatric HIV infections annually. This is a clear indication that we must intensify efforts. The state of emergency on PMTCT remains in effect until no Nigerian child is born with HIV.”

He acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s leadership in securing a $200 million emergency allocation for HIV, Malaria, and Tuberculosis in response to global funding cuts, describing it as a testament to the government’s commitment to sustainable financing and local ownership of health programmes.