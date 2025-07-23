Ensure Pupils Leave School Equipped With Viable Means of Livelihood, Proprietress Tells Govts 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The management of Shamar School has called on both the Federal and State Governments to ensure every child leaves secondary school equipped with a viable means of livelihood.

It maintained that education should be more than academic learning but also empower pupils with skills.

The school’s management stressed the need for urgent and deliberate reforms in Nigeria’s educational and social systems to safeguard the future of children and young people.

Speaking ahead of the school’s award and graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, July 24, the Chairman of Shamar Educational Foundation, Mr. Greg Ikemefuna, and the Executive Director of Shamar School, Dr. (Mrs.) Onyi Ikemefuna, made the call Wednesday while highlighting the achievements of the private school since its establishment 22 years ago.

Dr. Ikemefuna reaffirmed the school’s commitment to providing quality and inclusive education, while raising concerns over the current state of education and parenting in the country.

She criticised the increasing trend of rushing children through school, describing it as detrimental to proper development.

“Our children are the future, and we must be intentional about raising them with the right values, skills and opportunities,” she said.

“The society demands that both father and mother must work, but in the process, some parents neglect the right approach to raising and educating their children.

“You find parents pushing children into school at age one, expecting them to finish primary school at five, to get into secondary school at seven and into university at 12. It is really challenging. Maturity counts in education.”

She stressed the need for parents to be more intentional in the upbringing of their children, as well as pay attention to their own personal development to enable them raise well-rounded future leaders.

According to her, the school, through tremendous support from the foundation, provides scholarships and free meals to learners, adding that it has graduated over 300 students since 2003 when it got government approval.

“Shamar school is a Christian school birthed out of passion to contribute and render quality and equal education for all and meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We have given 100 per cent scholarships to 102 successfully graduated primary school children, while 57 others are currently benefitting from our scholarship, free healthcare, and one-meal-a-day programmes,” she said.

Stating that the foundation is open to partnerships with organisations and individuals with shared vision, Ikemefuna noted: “Shamar Educational Foundation, in consultative status with the United Nations, has since 2014 provided educational and humanitarian support to communities across Delta State.

“The foundation has built public toilets, provided free water, and supported women in starting and expanding small businesses — all without any form of government grants. Today, we want the world to know that Shamar Educational Foundation has not received any grants — not from the government nor anywhere else,” Ikemefuna said.

The upcoming award ceremony will celebrate the achievements of learners, with teachers, parents, the Nigeria Police Force Enerhen Division and Enerhen community leaders in attendance.