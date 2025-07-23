EKSU Professor Decries Government Interference in Organised Labour Affairs

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Professor of Industrial Sociology and Labour Relations at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Olu Olufayo, has expressed worry over what he described as government interference in the affairs of organised labour in the country.

Olufayo, who said this while delivering the 95th inaugural lecture of the institution titled ‘Apes Obey: The Conspiracy and Gradual Annihilation of Organised Labour in Bedridden Nigeria’, noted that government interference in affairs of organised poses danger in union matters if not checked.

He argued that excessive government involvement is a major factor undermining sincerity and transparency within the union space, through various tactics and administrative deceptions employed by the government to weaken and control trade unions.

The university don explained that the government only obeys the laws that are convenient for them, saying that such indices should not be extended to the affairs of the organised labour, such as industrial unions, crafts unions, trade unions, among others in the country

“This is the major reason insincerity thrives within the union space. Where the government is the largest employer of labour, it is hardly expected that they can meet up with every obligation, hence all tactics and forms of administrative chicaneries are adopted to cage the unions.

“The government only obeys the laws when it is convenient for them. This also must stop. There are no separate laws for the rich and the poor.”

He also called for the adherence of disciplinary measures for offenders regardless of status and class, this he said will strengthen the trust imposed in the unions.

“There are disciplinary measures in every labour law against offenders which must be adhered to strictly, Where some members are treated as sacred cows only creates a situation of mutual suspicion, jealousy and envy, which are the three most essential ingredients of disharmony. This is how sycophancy breeds itself, and union apes are born.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Babalola who commended the lecturer, pointed out that such educative lectures are necessary in reshaping the society.