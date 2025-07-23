Ekiti Workers Hold Solidarity Rally for Oyebanji, Vow to Show Appreciation With Re-election in 2026

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Health Workers across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State have commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the massive improvement he has brought to the health sector, describing him as a transformative leader who has consistently prioritized their welfare and invested in critical infrastructure that have repositioned healthcare delivery in the state.

The health workers, comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists, midwives, medical lab personnel, community health officers, and other allied health professionals in the state, who staged an appreciation rally to the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, declared that they would repay the governor’s good work with their votes in the 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Olatunde Kolapo; a representative of Tertiary Health Workers, Dr. Omolola Ajayi; a representative of Local Government Health Workers, Elder Agunbiade and Hospital Management Board, Dr Olajide Abimbola, said Governor Oyebanji’s administration has brought visible improvement to all levels of healthcare in the state, citing better infrastructure, timely payment of salaries, improved working conditions and a renewed sense of dignity in their profession.

They maintained that for the first time, health workers across all cadres feel valued and supported by the government, adding that the governor’s listening leadership style, prompt response to challenges, and continuous investment in the sector have created a more effective and motivated workforce.

They explained that the visible progress recorded in the health sector under Oyebanji’s leadership informed their decision to support his second term bid, stressing that sustaining these gains requires continuity, adding that they are confident that re-electing him will ensure that the good work continues.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, who described the show of support as a true reflection of the positive impact Governor Oyebanji’s administration has made in the health sector, said the large turnout of professionals from all levels of healthcare system was a strong signal that the governor’s efforts are being felt across the state.

Highlighting the achievements of the governor in the health sector to include the implementation of hazard allowance, landmark parity, rehabilitation of 11 general hospitals, renovation and equipping of 109 primary healthcare centres, establishment of 16 health emergency operation centres across LGAs, among others, the commissioner assured the governor that the health workers remain committed to sustaining the progress by voting the governor.

Similarly, the sports men and women across the state also staged a solidarity rally to the Governor’s Office to express their support for the governor’s second term ambition, citing his efforts at transforming sports and making it more lucrative as the reason for their support.

Speaking on behalf of the sport men comprising athletes, coaches and sport administrators across the state, the Chairman, House Committee on Sport, Hon. Idowu Odebunmi and Technical Advisor on Sports, Dr. Olusola Osetoba, said the governor has elevated sports from mere recreation to a viable platform for youth empowerment and economic opportunity.

While highlighting various achievements of the governor, which include upgrade of Oluyemi Kayode Stadium to world class standard, construction of first indoor sport complex in the state, improved welfare packages, provision of modern training facilities and equipment to enhance their competitiveness, the sport men vowed that they will work assiduously to ensure the re-election of Governor Oyebanji, adding that his return would guarantee continuity, as well as deepen development in the sport sector.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, who expressed gratitude to the health workers and the sport community for their support, described the gathering as both humbling and encouraging.

She said the rally was a clear indication that the administration’s efforts in the health and sport sector are being seen and valued by those directly involved in health care service delivery.

While reaffirming Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to continue improving the sectors, Adubiaro stressed that health remains the top priority of the governor’s development agenda.

She said the best way the health workers can show their appreciation is to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and vote for the governor in the 2026 election so that the good work can continue.

Also at the rally were the Head of Service, Dr (Mrs) Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Information, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun; Special Adviser Political, and the Chief Judge of the state, among others.