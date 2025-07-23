Delta  Approves Electricity Commission to Tackle Energy Challenge

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In its determination to citizens in the state the persistently regular hiccups from epileptic power supply occasioned by unabating inefficiency in the centralised National Grid system, the Delta State Government has taken a bold step to tackle the huge energy challenge with approval of the Delta State Electricity Commission (DSEC).

Accordingly, the state government has accepted and adopted the mini-grid power generation and supply model, which promises to revolutionise the sector with focus on turning around the socio-economic life of the people in the state.

Briefing newsmen on the courageous initiative at the end of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Asaba yesterday, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, said that the power programme is in tandem with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure as well as improved service delivery in critical sectors across the state.

The state electricity agency emanated from the Delta State House of Assembly’s recent domestication of the Federal Government’s 2023 Electricity Act, through approval of the Bill, thus providing the legislative muscle for the State to chart an independent course in electricity generation, distribution and regulation.

Ekedayen said, “With the passage of that law, we now have a clear pathway towards providing reliable and steady electricity supply to Deltans at competitive prices. This latest EXCO approval marks another major milestone in our journey.”

The state government had adopted a mini-grid model that will allow multiple independent operators to provide end-to-end electricity services in various locations across the state.

“With the mini-grid approach, if an outage occurs in one part of the state, it won’t affect other areas. Each operator is responsible for generation, distribution, and supply within their designated zones, which enhances resilience and reliability,” he said.

He explained that the approach differs significantly from the conventional centralized grid, which often leaves entire regions in darkness when there is a failure at a single point in the system.

While conventional gas-powered sources remain an option, operators can also explore renewable energy alternatives such as solar and hydro power.

Ekedayen emphasised that the entire electricity reform would be privately funded, with the state government providing only the regulatory framework and the enabling environment.

“This is a private sector-driven initiative. Our role is to set the rules, ensure fairness, and create the atmosphere for investment and innovation to thrive,” the economic planning comissioner further said.

He explained that the commission will be responsible for issuing licences, monitoring compliance, and mediating between operators and consumers.

Also approved by EXCO is the establishment of a Rural Electricity Agency, which will focus on delivering electricity to under-served rural communities across the state, ensuring inclusivity and equity in power distribution.

In addition, the state has created the role of a System Operator to oversee the technical coordination of generation and supply processes, and a Market Operator who will track supply data, enforce service standards and ensure that minimum electricity hours are delivered to homes and businesses.

Moreover, a consultant would also be appointed to help mid-wife the electricity transition process, providing expert guidance and assisting in the creation of a robust implementation roadmap.

He acknowledged that although the electricity market reform was still an unfamiliar territory for many sub-national governments in Nigeria, Delta State was remained committed to getting it right.

“Only a few states in Nigeria have dared to venture this far,” he noted. “But we are determined to deliver not just electricity, but a system that works, one that creates jobs, supports industry, and improves the quality of life for our people.”

The commissioner added that the journey would be deliberate and methodical to avoid costly mistakes, but always with the people’s best interests at the core of every decision.

He described the latest EXCO approvals as the formal birth of the Delta State electricity market and expressed optimism that the business and manufacturing sectors would welcome the initiative with enthusiasm.

“With this, we are confident that Delta is on course to becoming a model for sub-national electricity transformation in Nigeria,” he said.