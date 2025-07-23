Declare Any Currency Exceeding $10,000 Upon Arrival in Nigeria, NCAA Tells Inbound Passengers

KasimSumainain Abuja





Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Tuesday, reminded all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with the directive concerning currency declaration requirements for inbound passengers. NCAA said this was in line with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

A statement issued by Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said in accordance with international standards and obligations, NCAA reiterated the following directives to all international airlines, “Make inflight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (BNI) exceeding $10,000 USD or its equivalent upon arrival in Nigeria.”

It added that inbound international airlines should also distribute currency declaration forms on-board for passengers to complete before landing.

NCAA hinted that it had received reports indicating that some airlines were yet to comply with the directive.

The statement read, “Please note that the cooperation of all international airlines operating in Nigeria is critical to supporting the country’s efforts to align with global financial standards.

“Accordingly, the Authority emphasises that full implementation of this directive – particularly as it concerns inbound passenger declarations – is of utmost importance.”

NCAA said compliance will be closely monitored, and non-compliant airlines will face appropriate sanctions.